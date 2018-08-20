SCADA Market 2018 Global Key Leaders: SCADA are ABB, IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

Market Synopsis:

SCADA is an automation tool which collects and supervises data. Global SCADA market is expected to show significant growth through the forecast period. Increase in demand for automation among various industry verticals, rise in the Internet of things, demand for remote control of operations are the factors that are driving the global SCADA market. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development, entry of new market players to provide innovative SCADA solutions, government support to adopt SCADA solutions among industries are a few fuelling factors of the market growth.

The market for global SCADA Market is segmented into component, architecture, deployment, end-users, and region. High initial costs and data privacy are hindering the market growth.

Major Key Players:

SCADA are ABB (Sweden)

Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric (U.S.)

eLynx Technologies (U.S.)

Enbase Solutions (U.S.)

Globlx (U.S.)

Iconics (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2056

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Asia Pacific holds a major market share and is expected to grow at rapid rate through the forecast period. Adoption of industry automation across various industry verticals in the developing countries such as India and China are driving the market growth in the region. Attivo Networks, a global leader of cyber security solutions in Defense, is going to expand their foot print in the Asia Pacific region through Singtel Innov8, a venture capital funding organization based in Singapore. The company targets to increase their sales, marketing and expand their customer support operations for their products like SCADA, data centers and many more.

North America is expected to have the second largest market share in global SCADA market. Owing to the presence of major players in the region, being technically advanced region, and increasing demand from power sector, oil & gas and various other industries are driving the market in this region. Quorum Software, a global leader in software technology, has developed and upstream software for oil & gas industry which delivers modern energy workplace solutions.

Segmentation:

The global SCADA market is segmented on the basis of component, architecture, end-users, and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into programmable logic controller (PLC), Remote Thermal Units (RTU), Human Machine Interface (HMI), communication systems, and many more. On the basis of deployment the segment is classified into on-cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of architecture the segment is further classified into hardware architecture, software architecture, and services architecture. The services in SCADA are network system protection, remote maintenance, building management system, and others. The SCADA market is deployed in many areas such as oil & gas, power, manufacturing, transport, chemicals, telecommunications and many more.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/scada-market-2056

Key Findings:

Bedrock automation a global leader in scalable and industrial control systems, deployed an application which enables and users to have advantage over Bedrock SCADA platform which is obtained by combining SCADA developers, inductive automation, ICONICS, and TATSOFT.

Red Lion Controls, Inc., which delivers industrial automation, integrated their SCADA platform with RAM industrial routers and cellular RTUs which enhances Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com