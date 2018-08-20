Data Recovery as a Service Market Size to reach $4.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Data Recovery as a Service Market, published by KBV research, The Global Data Recovery as a Service Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Media Storage Recovery market dominated the Global Data Recovery as a Service Market by Application in 2017. The Application Recovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Email Recovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during (2018 – 2024).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Recovery as a Service Market Size
Data Recovery as a Service Market
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and NTT Data Corporation are the forerunners in the Data Recovery as a Service market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The In Lab Recovery market would dominate the Global Data Recovery as a Service Market by Type during the forecast period. The Data Recovery Software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The RAID and Server Recovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Data Recovery as a Service in BFSI Market by Region in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Dell Technologies, Inc., Commvault, Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), Unitrends, Inc., Seagate Technology Plc., Stellar, NTT Data Corporation and R3DataRecovery.
Global Data Recovery as a Service Market Size and Segmentation
By Type
In Lab Recovery
Data Recovery Software
RAID and Server Recovery
By Application
Media Storage Recovery
Email Recovery
Application Recovery
By End User
Commercial
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail and Wholesale
Telecommunication and IT
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Government
Education
Manufacturing
Others (Transportation & Logistics and Others)
Residential
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Dell Technologies, Inc.
Commvault
Acronis, Inc.
Netapp, Inc.
com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
Unitrends, Inc.
Seagate Technology Plc.
Stellar
NTT Data Corporation
R3DataRecovery
