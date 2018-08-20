4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2026

4-hydroxybutyl acrylate is a clear liquid which is an acrylic acid ester having a hydroxyl functional group and a double-bond group in the molecule. This product can be used to copolymerize various vinyl monomers. 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate provides outstanding scratch resistance, due to its high crosslinking ratio and unique flexibility. Other properties of 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate include adhesion, weatherability, rheology modification, and low volatility. Polymers co-polymerized with 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate achieve a higher crosslinking ratio with curing agents. It polymerizes very readily and hence, it is generally stabilized by using air as a blanket gas and adding 300 ppm of hydrochinone monomethyl ether (MeHQ). 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate is supplied in its stabilized form, as it can polymerize with an explosion if not stabilized. The stabilizer is not required to be removed, as its action can be compensated for by adding an additional amount of initiator.

Global 4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate Market: Drivers and Restraints

In terms of application, the 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market can be classified into paints & coatings, adhesives, chemical production, and electron beam curing. This product is useful for raw materials in coatings for various products such as automobiles, building materials, electronic materials, photosensitive resin compositions, and pressure-sensitive additives for medical use. 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate provides excellent scratch resistance, mechanical properties, and acid rain resistance to paint and coating materials. Coatings containing 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate used by automotive OEMs help in improving anti-abrasion property and flexibility of the coatings. It shortens the lead time of adhesive tapes due to its high OH reactivity in pressure-sensitive adhesives. 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate forms homopolymers and copolymers. These copolymers of can be prepared with the help of acrylic acid and its salts, amides, esters, methacrylates, acrylonitrile, maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, vinyl chloride, vinylidene chloride, styrene, butadiene, unsaturated polyesters, drying oils, etc. This product is also used as a feedstock for chemical syntheses, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with various organic and inorganic compounds. 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate can be produced by reacting (meth) acrylic acid with 1,4-butanediol in presence of an acidic catalyst.

Among applications, the paints & coatings segment held a significant share of the global 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market in 2017. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as construction & infrastructure is a growing industry across the globe. Highly attractive, decorative automotive and industrial coatings are driving the demand for 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate worldwide. Auto OEM coatings market is driven by rise in the number of automotive units built globally. The total number of global automotive builds has increased, resulting in the rise of automotive OEM coatings sector directly impacting the 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market that expanded at a significant CAGR in the paints & coatings segment in 2017.

Geographically, the global 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific dominated the 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market, in terms of revenue and volume, in 2017. The 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the leading market for paints & coatings globally. China dominated the 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate market in Asia Pacific, in terms of revenue and volume, followed by India and Japan in 2017. This is primarily due to extensive construction activities going on in this region. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

