Lighting the Future of Ophthalmology

Ophthalmology is the branch of medicine which deals with the treatment, disorders & diseases related to the eye. It is mainly deals with the functions of the eye and how the way they should be treats the eye diseases. All tests that profess to diagnose the eye diseases should be carried out by a Medical Practitioner known as an Ophthalmologist. Ophthalmology is a vast therapeutics area that consists of almost 100 disorders associated with the eyes and visual system, including such diseases as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dry eye syndrome (DES). Many of these disorders are progressive, and if left untreated can lead to severe visual impairment or even blindness. The 2-day event is projected to implant firm strategies in the field of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmic Treatment and Ocular Surgery. The conceptual and applicable knowledge shared will also nurture organizational collaborations to cherish scientific accelerations. Ophthalmology Summit bring together Researches, world-eminent Speakers, latest treatment techniques and the advanced updates in Ophthalmology, Diagnosis and Administration to highlight the major features of this conference.

The CME accredited 28th International Conference on Insights in Ophthalmology is going to be held at Rome, Italy during April 18-19, 2019, revolving around the theme: “Eye to the Future: Ophthalmology Compensation Trends”. The principal objective of this conference is to provide an international forum for cutting edge research in cataract, ophthalmology and discussing about the latest ophthalmic surgical technics, optometry. As we all know, Rome is a historic place with monuments and sculptures; therefore this meeting will also provide a break to the attendees for exploring the city with exciting tourist attractions. This meeting will be fulfilled by the participation of eminent ophthalmologists, Ophthalmic surgeons, scientists, professors, ophthalmic nurses, medical students and business professionals from pharmaceutical companies from around the world so that they can put forth their ideas and share their research expertise amongst others.

Ophthalmology Summit 2019 will provide experience for the latest researches in Ophthalmology and related sub-specialties in Ophthalmology. It will also provide insight to the novel inventions and techniques. It will be an excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge & know about the latest trends in the field of Ophthalmology. It is very beneficial providing networking opportunities, offering practical experience, explaining new or modified regulations and giving them the chance to introduce latest ideas and approaches. It also provides an opportunity to the companies to showcase their products and have face-to-face meetings with scientists which help them to increase their business opportunities. Ophthalmology Summit 2019 also contributes companies to know about their market competitors. Ophthalmology disorders like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy is a major risk factor for Ophthalmology diseases. It is often symptomless, so screening is vital before damage is done. Many surveys continue to show that Ophthalmic Disorder remains undiagnosed, undertreated and poorly controlled.

The few main topics of the event are- Ophthalmology Surgery, Glaucoma: A Vision Loss, New Surgical Treatments For Glaucoma, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Retina and Retinal Diseases, Cornea Disorders And Treatment, Neurotrophic Keratopathy, Thyroid Eye Disease (TED or Graves Eye Disease), Ophthalmic Optics / Optometry, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Ocular Diagnosis and Ophthalmic Imaging, Orbital Exenteration Surgery, Ophthalmology Practice, Refractive Errors in Children.

For further details, please go through our website: https://ophthalmology.insightconferences.com/

Contact:

John Hyde

Ophthalmology Summit 2019 – Program Manager

Email: ophthsummit2019@outlook.com ; ophthalmologysummit@ophthalmologyspeakerexperts.org