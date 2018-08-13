The World Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Healthy Evolving Growth Rate | Detail Analysis and Forecasts To 2023

Asia Pacific Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Information, By Type of Material Metal, Non-Metal, By Application Joint Replacement, Fracture Fixation Devices, Tissue Fixation, Spine Implants Viscosupplementation, And Others, And By End Users Hospital, Clinics – Forecast Till 2023

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market – Scenario

Orthopedic biomaterials are organic or synthetic materials used for the treatment of internal fractures. During the last decade different new techniques and materials are introduced for orthopedic implants and surgeries and biomaterials have found a vital role in it.

The Asia Pacific orthopedic biomaterial market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

These biomaterials are used in manufacturing of different implants since they do not evoke any immunological reactions with the body, which makes it a first choice for manufacturing of implants. Increasing demand for the orthopedic biomaterial because of its application in knee and hip replacement surgeries, and increasing incident of medical emergencies drive the Asia Pacific orthopedic biomaterial market.

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market – Key Players

Some of the major players in this market: Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Materion Corporation (US), S&V Technologies (Germany), Rayner (UK), InVision Biomedical (US), Covestro (Germany), Invibio Ltd. (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), CeramTec (Germany), Tianjin Walkman Biomaterial Co. (China), Kanghui Holdings (China), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherland), and Xian Airfoil Technology Co (China).

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market – Intended Audience

Product manufacturers

Biomaterial manufacturer

Research and development (R&D) companies

Hospitals and laboratories

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical institutes and universities

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market – Segmentation

The global orthopedic biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of types of material, applications, and end users. On the basis of types of material, the market is segmented into metals and non-metals. The metals are further segmented into stainless steel, titanium alloy, cobalt alloy, and others. Non-metal are further segmented into ceramic, polymeric, natural biomaterials, and others. The ceramic are sub-segmented into alumina, calcium phosphate, zirconium dioxide, carbon, and others. The polymeric materials are sub-segmented into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene, silicone, polyester, and other. The natural biomaterials are sub-segmented into collagen, chitin & chitosan, and other

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into joint replacement, fracture fixation devices, tissue fixation, spine implants, viscosupplementation, and other. Joint replacement is sub-segmented into hip replacement, knee replacement, shoulder and elbow replacement, and other. Tissue fixation is sub-segmented into interference screws, suture anchors, and others. Spine implants are further sub-segmented into spine fusion and other. The fracture fixation devices are sub segmented into screws, plates for bones, rods, and other.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market – Regional Analysis

China dominates the Asia Pacific orthopedic biomaterial market owing to increasing prevalence of different orthopedic surgeries in China. Increasing awareness of biodegradable products among the people, rapid research and development and huge aging population in this region have added fuel to the growth of the market. Japan and Australia are other major contributor of the market in this region.

Table Of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope Of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Major TOC Continued…!

