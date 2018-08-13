Cresols Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2022

Cresols Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Cresols are organic aromatic compounds of monomethyl phenols that are extensively used as chemical intermediates or precursors in the production of polymer resins, antioxidants, rubbers, plasticizers, vitamin E, dyes, pharmaceuticals, solvents, fragrances, and the other chemicals. Additionally, cresols are obtained from petroleum or from coal tar as a mixture of three stereoisomers i.e. Para cresols, Meta Cresols, and Ortho cresols. It is usually stated as cresolic or tricresol acid and very toxic in nature. Moreover, it is a strong dermal irritant and on inhalation by a human, it may cause serious hazards such as throat irritation, nasal constriction, and dryness among others. However, it is extensively used for the variation of applications such as antiseptics, agrochemicals, disinfectants, and preservative among others.

Cresols Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Cresols Industry is categorized based on product types such as Ortho Cresols, Para Cresols, Meta Cresols. Cresols Market is categorized based on application into Chemical Intermediates, Solvents, Antioxidants, Preservatives, Other (Dyes Manufacturing, Fragrance Manufacturing, Others). Cresols Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Cresols Market by Product Type:

Meta-cresols

Para-cresols

Ortho-cresols

Cresols Market by Applications:

Plastics

Pesticides

Other

Geographical Analysis of Cresols Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Asia-Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to Cresols Industry and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The Asia-Pacific region is leading segment in the upcoming period. The fast expansion of the industrial and chemical sectors in the Japan, China, and India with the improving economic conditions is contributing to the growth of the region. And the Asia-Pacific region is followed by the Europe.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Cresols Market include Kumho P&B Chemicals, Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd, Atul Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Muby Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Merisol Group of Companies, Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nanjing Datang Chemical Co., Ltd, RüTGERS Group, SABIC, Sasol Limited, VDH Chemtech Pvt. Ltd., Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., Ltd, Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Xiangshui Fumei Chemical Co., Akrochem Corporation, NOVA International, SI Group, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., Ltd, Huntsman. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Cresols Market Analysis By Regulatory Cresols Market Analysis By Service Type Cresols Market Analysis By Equipment Type Cresols Market Analysis By Service Contract Cresols Market Analysis By Service Provider Cresols Market Analysis By End-User Cresols Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Cresols Companies Company Profiles Of The Cresols Industry

