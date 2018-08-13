Automotive Fuel Rail Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Automotive Fuel Rail Market 2018

Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Fuel Rail Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Automotive Fuel Rail Market Research Report: Information by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel), Engine Type (Inline Engine, V-Engine), Material (Steel, Aluminum, others), Type of Pressure System (High-pressure, Low-pressure) – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

An automotive fuel rail is also known as common rail fuel injection system. The main function of fuel rail is to supply optimal amount of fuel through the injectors. The engines are designed with fuel rail injection system as the fuel pressure in the fuel delivery system can be adjusted irrespective of the crankshaft speed and engine load. The fuel rail is a subcomponent in the fuel delivery system, which handles high-pressure fuel and supplies it to the injectors. Thus, it provides better control over the fuel injection timing and provides enhanced spray penetration and mixing.

Automotive fuel rail market has seen remarkable growth, globally and is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~3%. The demand for advanced fuel-efficient delivery system is rising rapidly, owing to stringent emission norms and the need for fuel economy. Strict government regulations regarding emissions are among the major driving factors of the global automotive fuel rail market. Growing awareness with concerns regarding the environment and the increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will further drive the market. The key factor which drives the market is increase in vehicle production, across the globe. The increase in sales of the passenger car and commercial vehicle, increase in demand for alternative fuel engine, increase in demand for advanced fuel delivery systems and customization of the automotive fuel rail as per requirement fuel the growth of fuel rail market. Another factor that drives the market is government initiatives such as government subsidies in India for hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, increased demand for high-efficiency vehicles and increasing pollution. The increased demand for hybrid electric vehicles is also driving the demand for automotive fuel rails. Vehicle OEMs are taking several initiatives such as engine downsizing to reduce the overall weight of the engine, which further increases the growth of the market. However, innovation and development regarding the fuel-efficient products is a major challenge for the manufacturers. Increase in demand for battery electric vehicles will hinder the growth of the global automotive fuel rail market. The adoption of gasoline direct injection engines, which require high-pressure automotive fuel rail, increases the demand for automotive fuel rail.

Segmentation:

The global automotive fuel rail market has been segmented based on fuel type, engine type, material, vehicle type, and type of pressure system. On the basis of fuel type the market has been segmented as gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel. On the basis of engine type the market has been segmented as inline engine, and V-engine. On the basis of materials the market has been segmented by steel, aluminum, others. On the basis of vehicle type the market has been segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of type of pressure system the market has been segmented by high-pressure, low-pressure and by region.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive fuel rail market has been segmented into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the market during the forecast period followed by the Europe. Increase demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in India and China along with fuel-efficient system will drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in development activities towards automobiles such as engine downsizing fuels the growth of automotive fuel rail market in the region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the automotive fuel rail market include Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. (US), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Roberts Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany). Nikki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Landi Renzo S.p.A (Italy), Linamar Corporation (Canada), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanoh Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), and TI Fluid Systems (UK) are among others.

The report for global automotive fuel rail market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

