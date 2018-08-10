Steel City Garage Doors Offers 24/7 Repair Services in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh homeowners and business owners can ensure their property’s security with a wide range of fast and efficient emergency garage door repairs from Steel City Garage Doors. The company’s technicians are on call 24/7.

[PITTSBURGH, 08/10/2018] — Steel City Garage Doors guarantees the prompt repair of residential and commercial garage doors and replacement of necessary parts. Residents of Pittsburgh can rest assured knowing their garage doors can be immediately repaired at any time, so their properties stay secure.

Comprehensive Garage Door Repair Services

Steel City Garage Doors provides 24/7 emergency garage door repair and maintenance services on all types of garage doors — from standard designs to high-end styles. The company keeps its servicing vans fully stocked with repair tools and door replacement parts to ensure prompt repairs.

Its repertoire of garage door repair services includes:

• Spring or cable replacement

• Door alignment

• Door section replacement

• Door opener repair and replacement

• Locking mechanism repairs

• Weather seal repair and replacement

Moreover, Steel City Garage Doors offers a selection of sturdy garage doors from all major brands, as well as a quick installation, should a garage door need replacement.

Committed to Providing High-Quality Repairs

All the technicians of Steel City Garage Doors are trained, licensed, and insured as part of the company’s commitment to providing professional repairs and services. The technicians conduct a close inspection of clients’ garage doors for accurate diagnoses and corresponding repairs. This helps ensure the success of the service and prevents further damage to the garage door.

“Because of the amount of force a garage door can apply, it is important to never attempt a repair, if you are not a professional,” advises Steel City Garage Doors.

About Steel City Garage Doors

Steel City Garage Doors has over two decades of professional garage door installation and repair experience in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It provides reliable garage door spring repair, sensor repair, cable repair, and more to residential and commercial clients. The BBB-accredited company also offers first-rate garage door products, including LiftMaster garage door openers and Clopay garage doors.

For more information or a free quote, visit https://steelcitygaragedoors.com/ today.