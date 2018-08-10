Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: Increased Chances of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Demand

Market for lipid disorder treatment is largely influenced by growing incidences of disorders associated with LDL and increasing triglyceride level in human body. Lipid disorders are largely observed among working population across the globe, which is caused due to less body movements, unhealthy diets, absence of exercise and bad lifestyle habits such as drinking and excessive smoking that result in increasing bad cholesterol level. This has triggered the use of various drugs such as atorvastatin, fluvastatin or lescol, rosuvastatin and simvastatin to treat lipid disorders as they control and reduce the level of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. The global market for lipid disorder treatment is witnessing increasing sales of these drugs, offering the manufacturers potential opportunities for development and distribution of these drugs in the coming years.

The global lipid disorders market is expected to expand at an impressive rate, observes Transparency Market Research. The analysis on lipid disorders and their treatment reflects that the valuation of the global market is estimated to reach over US$ 40 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026). Growth of the global market is pushed by increasing developments in the treatment for lipid metabolism disorders. Companies involved in lipid disorder treatments are heavily investing in research and development of novel drugs to lower cholesterol levels thus reducing rate of lipid disorders. Companies involved in the global market include Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Astrazeneca Plc,, Merck & Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Occurring within families due to genetic disorders, familial combined hyperlipidemia is the most common lipid disorder in which triglyceride level and plasma cholesterol is higher than normal and is the main cause of coronary diseases. The rate of incidence of this type of disorder is high among adults, whose treatment market has been a lucrative one for players involved in manufacturing of drugs for lipid disorders. Familial combined hyperlipidemia occurrence being at its peak, has pushed the use of various drugs for treating the disorder. The sale of drugs used in treating familial combined hyperlipidemia is higher than any other indication and is estimated to generate revenues worth US$ 15 Bn by end of assessment period. In addition, cases of familial defective apolipoprotein B-100 are also expected to generate significant revenues from drug sales in the coming years.

Incidences of lipid disorders being high among world population, several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing advanced drugs for its treatment. Moreover, apart from increasing their production capacities, they are also concentrating on effective and speedy distribution of their drugs across regions. As per analysis, retail pharmacies are a distribution channel for sale of drugs. Moreover, being high in number worldwide, sale of drugs for lipid disorder treatment has increased considerably, with a major chunk coming from retail pharmacies. From this distribution channel, the sale value is estimated to reach more than US$ 20 Bn by 2026 end. Key players in the global lipid disorder treatment market can target retail pharmacies to increase their production profits and enhance their distribution network. Online pharmacy is another channel, expected to push the sales of drugs at a significant rate in the coming years

North America has been at the forefront with respect to increasing sale of drugs for lipid disorder treatment. This region possess high market attractiveness which can be attributed to increasing incidences of various lipid disorders and associated cardio vascular diseases. Manufacturers have been targeting this region by developing novel drugs to lower LDL content and treat lipid disorders and are heavily investing in the region, especially in United States. With respect to market value, North America surpasses other regions by reflecting higher sale of lipid disorder treatment which is estimated to exceed US$ 17 Bn by end of 2026.

Atorvastatin drug is widely used for treating lipid disorders. The sale of this type of drug is higher owing to its effective action against bad cholesterol and other cardiovascular diseases. Production of atorvastatin is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its increasing preference among adults as well as children who are at high risk in developing lipid disorders. Moreover, fluvastatin and rosuvastatin are also consumed at a significant rate for reducing triglyceride levels thus lowing risk of heart diseases

