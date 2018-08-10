Levenhuk will take part in the Photokina 2018 Exhibition

Levenhuk Inc, a major manufacturer of optical devices and instruments, is going to participate in Photokina 2018 exhibition that will take place in Cologne, Germany on September 26 – 29, 2018.

Photokina is the leading international trade fair for the entire photo, video and imaging sector. This is the only event in the world that offers a comprehensive presentation of all the imaging media, imaging technologies and imaging markets – for consumers and professionals alike.

Levenhuk company is going to showcase the best-selling optical equipment of such world famous brands as Levenhuk and Meade. Levenhuk officially started cooperation with Meade in December 2017 as their exclusive Eastern European distributor.

Meade Instruments is one of the most renowned telescopes’ manufacturers in the world. The company is also known as a pioneer in production of digital telescopes. Throughout the years, Meade company proved that stargazing did not require any professional skills. Meade telescopes are equipped with an auto-guiding system that will locate the desired object in no time at all. Levenhuk will display a whole range of brand new products by Meade at Photokina 2018.

Another brand new product to be presented to the public is the new binoculars series called Levenhuk Heritage. These binoculars are designed according to a joint project comprising the Levenhuk Company and the Russian Kazan Optical-Mechanical Plant that has been producing optical observation tools for over 70 years. The new binoculars feature Russian optical glass that is considered one of the world’s top-notch quality optics.

Along with the new items, Levenhuk will showcase its best sellers that include telescopes for beginners and enthusiasts as well as biological and digital microscopes for various skill levels. Another special area of company’s business is optics for children represented by Levenhuk LabZZ series microscopes, telescopes and binoculars. These are colorful and easy-to-use products specially designed for kids’ education, optics sets and various research instruments.

Levenhuk stand will be located in Kolnmesse Exhibition Center, Hall 2.1, Stand D-037.

The trade fair will take place on September 26 – 29, 2018 at the following address: Koelnmesse, Messepl. 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany.

Some facts about Levenhuk Inc. (https://www.levenhuk.com):

Levenhuk is a major manufacturer of optical devices and instruments such as microscopes, telescopes, binoculars, monoculars, spotting scopes and accessories. Particular attention is given to producing optics for children under the Levenhuk LabZZ trademark, including attractive and user-friendly telescopes, microscopes, binoculars and science kits. The company is headquartered in the United States (Tampa, FL) with thirteen sales and delivery branches in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in China.

Right from the start in 2002 Levenhuk focused its efforts on underserved markets outside of the US, in particular in Canada and Central and Eastern Europe, which presented larger opportunities. Levenhuk’s primary objective was to promote high-quality optics in these regions because of their insufficient supply and cost-sensitivity for most of the products available in the market at that time. Levenhuk took the opportunity to enter the market niche with a totally new product portfolio, having set the goal of making optics affordable for every customer. The success built on this step made it possible for the company to become a respected leader in the optics market, with the largest market share in CEE.

Currently Levenhuk has a direct presence and extensive dealer network in many European countries as well as in North America and Southeast Asia. The European branch also successfully manages an international retail network of optical equipment stores known as Zoom’n’Joy that includes 91 store in Europe, Russia and CIS countries.