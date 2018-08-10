Global Hemp-Based Food Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

We have produced a new premium report Hemp-Based Food Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Hemp-Based Food. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Hemp-Based Food Market by type (hemp seed oil, whole hemp seed, hulled hemp seed, hemp protein powder), applications (supermarkets, convenience stores) through main geographies in the Global Hemp-Based Food Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Hemp-Based Food Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hemp-Based Food Market are Agropro, Hempco, Nutiva, Manitoba Harvest, Braham & Murray, GIGO Food, Naturally Splendid, Elixinol, Mettrum Originals and Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech. According to report the global hemp-based food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Hemp has been used as a source of fiber and oil. Hemp seeds are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also an excellent source of fiber. Hempseeds are the only edible seeds with gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). Whole hempseeds are cold-pressed for oil or hulled to expose the seed meat. Hemp seeds and oil are used in other countries, including in Europe, Canada and the United States of America, in a range of foods. Hemp products are even being incorporated into automotive innovations with BMW currently experimenting with using hemp in biodegradable plastic for dashboards and fittings.

The report on global hemp-based food market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global hemp-based food market is categorized into hemp seed oil, whole hemp seed, hulled hemp seed, hemp protein powder and others. Hemp Oil is known for its Omega-3 benefits in that it contains a perfect balance of Omega-3 to Omega-6. Hemp oil is a very popular product. It can be used to make salad dressings, dips, and as a topping for vegetables, rice, and potatoes. It is also a great substitute for margarine, butter, or any other oil. Hemp protein is an excellent alternative to meat for protein consumption. It has more protein ounce for ounce than any meat source and is cholesterol free. It can be mixed into juice and homemade smoothies or purchased as a ready-made shake mix. On the basis of applications the global hemp-based food market is categorized into supermarkets, convenience stores and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024. Hemp seeds contain protein, vitamins, minerals and polyunsaturated fatty acids, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. Hemp has been used in medicine, paper, clothing, building materials, fuel and, in most countries, as a nutritious food.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hemp-based food market such as, Agropro, Hempco, Nutiva, Manitoba Harvest, Braham & Murray, GIGO Food, Naturally Splendid, Elixinol, Mettrum Originals and Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hemp-based food market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hemp-based food market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hemp-based food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hemp-based food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

