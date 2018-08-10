Glitnir Ticketing Partners with Google – 360 Degree Interactive Ticketing View

Partnering with Google Maps, Glitnir created an integrated 360-degree seat viewer, using Street View, to transform the ticket buying experience. The technology allows fans purchasing tickets to experience an immersive 360 degree view from every section of a venue, pick their own seats and manage their cart all on a single page.

Hicksville, NY, United States., August 10, 2018 — Glitnir Ticketing developed its latest novel innovation with the power of the Google Maps Platform. Partnering with Google Maps, Glitnir created an integrated 360-degree seat viewer, using Street View, to transform the ticket buying experience. The technology allows fans purchasing tickets to experience an immersive 360 degree view from every section of a venue, pick their own seats and manage their cart all on a single page.

360 Degree View Results:

– Increases event attendance and boosts revenues as much as 20% to 50% for customers

– Provides fans with a richer, more fun, and faster seat selection and ticket purchasing experience

– Grows customer base and expands to new markets while retaining 94% of customers

– Dynamically scales for demand bursts of more than 10,000 seats held in thousands of simultaneous shopping carts

About Glitnir Ticketing:

Glitnir Ticketing provides feature-rich ticketing software, integrating 360-degree seat views, plus related services for athletic, performing arts, and multi-purpose venues throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company’s system is recognized by MLB Advanced Media as an official ticketing vendor for its minor league baseball system.

Glitnir Ticketing was founded 15 years ago as an internet-first ticketing solution for minor league baseball stadiums. It established a leadership position with its pioneering unified solution for both online and on-site ticketing. Rather than marketing its own brand, Glitnir white labels its service for its sports and entertainment customers, who integrate the service into their own websites and on-site ticketing operations.

In a competitive industry, the company continually seeks to distinguish itself by providing more robust, feature-rich services that offer fans better purchasing experiences while helping customers increase sales and profitability.

The company was an early adopter of technologies to allow fans to visualize what it looks like from any particular seat in a stadium or performing arts venue. As technology evolved, Glitnir wanted to remain on the leading edge.

The above are excerpts from Google’s Case Study on Glitnir Ticketing: https://cloud.google.com/customers/glitnir/

A Live Example of a 2019 MLS Team: http://ci1.glitnirticketing.com/citicket/web/stadiumg_b_svg.php?event_id=52&status_id=2&iv=1

Contact:

Bryan Gray

Glitnir Ticketing

55 N Broadway, Suite 205

Hicksville, NY 11801

6313905168

bryan@glitnir.com