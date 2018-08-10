Asia-Pacific Doughnuts Market Report 2018

Food & Beverages

Asia-Pacific Doughnuts Market Report by Product Type ( Yeast, Cake Style ) by Application /End User (Food Service, Retail ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

Asia-Pacific doughnuts market was valued at USD8.2 billion in 2017, while the global market is valued at USD 42.12billion in 2017. Asia-Pacific doughnuts marketis expected to reach at USD9.76 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2 % between 2018 and 2025. On the other hand, global doughnuts marketis expected tovalue at USD 63.67 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2018 and 2025. Thus, Asia-Pacific will be second largest doughnuts market after North America in 2025 with 18% market share. North America will possesses 48% market share in 2025.

Doughnuts are a sweet snack that are available almost all bakery stores. China is the largest market for doughnuts in Asia-Pacific followed by Japan, Korea and India. Accelerating habit of munching, rising trend of fast food outlets, changing lifestyle of the population in urban cities, rising popularity of low calorie snacks such as doughnuts, increasing number of baking shops and outlets are some of the key factors driving this market. Availability of different types of bakery products, rising health consciousness among people, people’s trends towards new bakery product in various developing countries are acting as barriers to groeth of this market.

Asia-Pacific Doughnuts Market: Product Type

• Yeast

• Cake Style

Asia-Pacific Doughnuts Market: End User / Application

• Food Service

• Retail

Geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific Doughnuts Market:

• China (Taiwan Included)

• Japan

• Korea

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Australia

Asia-Pacific Doughnuts Market: Companies Covered

• Dunkin’ Brands

• Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

• Mister Donut

• J.CO Donuts

• Mad Over Donuts

• Doughnut Time

• McDonald’s

• Starbucks

• Donut King

• Go Nuts Donuts