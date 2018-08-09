‘The English Story App for Kids’ has crossed ‘1000+’ Downloads!

‘The English Story’, a recently introduced Android Application by Greencom Ebizzinfotech has crossed ‘1,000+’ downloads on Google Play Store just in a few weeks!

This application contains more than ‘2500’ English short stories for kids, alongside 12 distinct classifications to look over! For example, ‘Akbar-Birbal, Tenali Raman, Funny Stories, Horror Stories, Arabian Nights, Motivational Stories, and some more’.

Following are the key highlights which make this application more alluring:

1) This App works without Internet Connection!

2) Catchy ‘UI’, designed to attract the children.

3) Transforming the story page in the ‘Night Mode’ has ended up being a No.1 feature of this application!

4) A client can Increase or Decrease the Size of text.

5) Liked a story? Tap the ‘Star’ sign and add it to your ‘Most Favourite List’!

6) It’s a completely FREE application, you can easily download it from Play Store.

There is a lot more to come, as ‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’ has dependably been known for surprising the clients with their each application updates! “We do love hearing feedback and suggestions from our clients. It helps us to make important changes in the application”, said Mr. Suresh Kalathiya the CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech.

Some of their applications ‘Auto Stamper, ShotOn for Mi, and Export WhatsApp Contacts’ have achieved the great heights by hitting 1,00,000+ downloads on the Play Store. ‘The English Story: Best Short Stories for Kids’ isn’t just for reading the stories but also useful in enhancing the English reading skills of children! In such a situation, it will be energized to know how far does this application go!

www.ebizzinfotech.com