Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2023

Market Synopsis

An active purge pump is an electromechanical device used to reduce the hydrocarbon evaporative emissions from the vehicle. It actuates the flow of fuel vapors from an evaporative emission canister and controls the purge flow. An active purge pump uses motor, vapor canister and valve assembly to provide pressurized air to the engine, removing fuel vapor from the canister. Continental AG has introduced active purge pump, which is a part of evaporative fuel processing system to overcome stringent hydrocarbon evaporation norms and legislation across the globe. An automotive active purge pump has various functions such as hydrocarbon evaporative leak detection, air pressure detection, and hose off emission detection. The stringent regulations regarding emissions would raise the demand for active purge pumps.

Automotive active purge pump market has been witnessing remarkable growth; expected to grow with the CAGR of ~11%. The increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles also increases the demand for active purge pump systems. Rapid increase in the passenger car sales worldwide, increase in demand to reduce hydrocarbon emissions and stringent environment regulations increase the demand for the market.

The increase in demand for automotive active purge pump will create opportunities for the new entrants in the market due to low investment for active purge manufacturing unit. However, innovation and development regarding the hydrocarbon emission products is the major challenge for the manufacturers. However, the increase in demand for battery-operated electric vehicles and the high prices of active purge pumps may hamper the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global automotive active purge pump market is segmented based on material, components, and manufacturing process, sales channel and vehicle type. On the basis of material the market has been segmented by metal, and non-metal. On the basis of components the market has been segmented by DC motor, sensors, actuator, and valves. On the basis of manufacturing process the market has been segmented by cutting, vacuum forming, and injection molding. On the basis of sales channel the market has been segmented by OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of vehicle type the market has been segmented by passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the growth of the market during the forecast period followed by the Asia-Pacific. In Europe Development of advance technology to control emission and availability of automotive parts fuels the demand for automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a high growth owing to European emission norms. Increase in the sales of vehicles in the Europe and increased awareness regarding the environment safety will further encourage them to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period.

The prominent players in the automotive active purge pump market include Continental AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan).

