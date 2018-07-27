Structured Cabling Market Trends, Growth Prospects Till, 2025 : Radiant Insights, Inc

Presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated widespread adoption of structured cabling systems.

Need for advanced technologies has increased the generation of vast amounts of IoT data, which often causes delays and latency. Structured cabling systems help enhance data transfer speed, which further aids in avoiding delays.

Presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated widespread adoption of structured cabling systems. Thus, the North American regional market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Structured cabling systems are used across various verticals such as government, industrial, IT and telecommunications, residential, and commercial.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The global structured cabling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

• The fiber optic cables segment is estimated to reach around USD 4.2 billion over the forecast period owing to increasing importance of cloud computing and high bandwidth applications

• The data center segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart devices and rising usage of mobile data

• Based on vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the structured cabling market in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/structured-cabling-market/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Structured Cabling Market – Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 – 2025

2.2 Structured Cabling Market, 2014 – 2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.