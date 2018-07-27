Oil Field Equipment Market Market Size, Industry Share, Demand and Forecasts 2023

Market Overview:-
The oilfield service industry is completely dependent on upstream operations thus, in this scenario, it will be profited. Oilfield equipment are elementary equipment used for the development of successfully explored oilfields. These include a wide range of equipment that perform the functions starting from drilling to well completion. The main functions of oilfield equipment include drilling, data acquisition, well intervention, well logging, well completion, pressure maintenance, flow control, and others.
Oilfield equipment market is expected to expand due to various factors that drive the market. The factors include, oil price recovery, increasing oil exploration and field development activities, rising number of mature oil wells. For instance, in April 2018, Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd., Perth, has announced its plans for redevelopment of Buffalo oil field in the Timor Sea. The field now lies completely within the jurisdiction of East Timor following the signing of the Maritime Boundary Treaty with Australia earlier this year.
Industry Top Key Players:-
The key players of global wireline services market are GE Oil and Gas (U.S.), Weatherford International (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (U.S.), C&J Energy Services Ltd. (U.S.), and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.). Halliburton (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Expro International Group Holding Ltd. (UK), Wireline Engineering Ltd. (UK), Oilserv (UAE), SGS (Switzerland), ABB Oil, and Gas and Petrochemical Business Unit (Switzerland) are among others.
Global Oilfield Equipment Market Analysis:-
Global oilfield equipment market is expected to observe phenomenal growth during the forecast period owing to increasing exploration and drilling activities and recovery of oil prices after price shock of 2014. North America region held the largest market share in oilfield equipment market. In North America region exploration activities and rock study activities for shale oil, oil sands, and carbonate rocks are rising. For instance the production from shale oil in 2017 was 4.67 million barrels, which contributed half of the total oil produce from U.S. Asia Pacific and Africa region are likely to lead to the growth of oilfield equipment market. Major growth is attributed to the discoveries in Gulf of Thailand, and South China Sea from Asia Pacific and Mediterranean Sea and Egypt desert from Africa.
