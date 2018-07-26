Nitrocellulose Industry Research In Depth by Top Key Players are: Atomax Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nitro Quimica, Hubei Xuefei Chemical, Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd., Nobel NC, IVM Chemicals, Synthesia, antong Tailida Chemical Co., Ltd and more Research by MRFR till 2022

Nitrocellulose Market

Nitrocellulose Market Highlights:

Nitrocellulose Market is estimated to reach approximately USD 950 million by 2022.

Nitrocellulose Market has been evaluated to be rapidly growing and is expected to reach further. Benefits such as vast scope of application, innovation in end-user products and rapid industrialization in developing the economy and increasing the market of nitrocellulose globally. Increase in price of raw material and regulations of government regarding usage of chemicals will hindered the market in coming years. The global nitrocellulose market is increasing due to growth in technology advancement and competitive pricing by local and regional vendors. Moreover, research of new product development according to standards set by government will also increase the demand of nitrocellulose in end-user industries. The market will see vigorous growth and related investment in the forecasted period along with technological advancement in nitrocellulose for applications. This is likely to increase further in future.

Nitrocellulose Market to grow, these include development of eco-friendly nitrocellulose at competitive rates and vast potential of these chemicals in wide applications have great opportunity for manufacturers. Major driving factors for the market are innovations and technological advancements of automotive industry. Some of the factors which hamper the growth of nitrocellulose are change in price of raw materials and strict regulations of government for usage of nitrocellulose.

Nitrocellulose Market Insight:

Nitrocellulose Market is segmented based on Product, application and region for forecasted period 2016 to 2022. On basis of Nitrocellulose, it is segmented by Product as ‘M’ grade cellulose, ‘E’ grade cellulose and others. In ‘M’ grade cellulose, it is highly utilized in consumer products such as thickener and emulsifier in lubricants in nutritional supplement capsules and others.

Nitrocellulose Market can be segmented into Printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes and others .print inking inks is driven by technology advancement and eco-friendly inks. Print inking inks is largest application industry of nitrocellulose market. automotive paints is second largest segment in Nitrocellulose .Wood coating manufacturing process highly utilize Nitrocellulose as it is has ability of multiple coating applications and it is user friendly, Nitrocellulose is expected to witnessed a significant growth in forecasted period.

The market is classified and analysed on the basis of geographical segmentation which includes Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa. Out of these Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market due to development in infrastructure and construction activities, the requirement of construction chemicals will increase successively in this region. Along with this growing trends of smart cities in countries like India will promote the demand of construction chemicals in construction sector.

Nitrocellulose Market Key Players:

Nitrocellulose Market are Atomax Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nitro Quimica, Hubei Xuefei Chemical, Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd., Nobel NC, IVM Chemicals, Synthesia, antong Tailida Chemical Co., Ltd., and Nitro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nitrocellulose Market Segmentation:

Nitrocellulose Market is mainly segmented on the basis of product and applications. Based on the type, the market is again segmented into M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others. On the basis of Application the market is classified into Printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes and others.

Nitrocellulose Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific countries will further increase the demand for nitrocellulose. The increase in demand for food grains in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will boost the market Growth; steady growth is seen in North America and Europe. Increase in disposable income and change in consumer’s lifestyle has boosted the market of food grains, cosmetics and electronics which indirectly increase the market of nitrocellulose.

