Hyderabad to Host India’s First-Ever International Blockchain Congress

Delhi, 26 July 2018: The inaugural edition of the International Blockchain Congress in India will be held on August 3 & 4, 2018, Novotel & HICC Complex, Hyderabad. The event is poised to be the largest confluence of regulators, industry experts, and technology innovators and will be the first of many efforts to transform India into a global powerhouse.

In collaboration with NITI Aayog, and governments of Telangana and Goa, and Nucleus Vision, the International Blockchain Congress is aimed at bringing thought-provoking conversations on blockchain for enterprise next-generation financial services, developing blockchain applications and blockchain technologies for government and regulations.

The first edition of the conference will be attended by distinguished guests such as Mr. Tim Draper, Founder of DFJ Ventures, Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog, Mr. KT Rama Rao, IT Minister, State of Telangana, Mr. Rohan Khaunte, IT Minister, Goa, Mr. CP Gurnani, CEO Tech Mahindra, Mr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Assoc., Mr. Min Kim, CEO of ICON Foundation, Mr. Ian Balina, Global Community Influencer, and many others.

The two-day conference is being organized with an objective of bringing leaders, innovators and regulators together under one roof, to share their expertise and innovations, and create a collaborative environment as well as build a strong community. It also gives attendees an opportunity to gain expertise, learn and understand the tools, new challenges and solutions for creative ideas and strategies through series of interactive session, panel discussion and B2B engagement opportunities to be held by industry experts such as IBM and Binance.

Hon’ble Minister IT E&C, MAUD, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs, Govt. of Telangana, Mr. K T Rama Rao, said, “The Telangana Government has partnered with Nucleus Vision to host International Blockchain Congress to create a large blockchain ecosystem and build a nation-centric procedure which is custom built for the country’s needs.”

Abhishek Pitti, CEO, Nucleus Vision, added, “With internationally acclaimed speakers, informative and engaging sessions, and several networking events, the International Blockchain Congress will provide ample opportunity to forge synergies between important industry leaders and government officials.

Rohan Ashok Khaunte, Cabinet Minister, IT, Government of Goa, commented, “Over the past few years, the government of Goa has quietly been building a world class support infrastructure for technology startups and is becoming a destination of choice among several new age entrepreneurs. Blockchain and its possibilities have always been in our horizon and with the right partners, the International Blockchain Congress is the perfect platform to showcase our commitment to the space. We invite innovators from all over the country to participate at the event and we look forward to working with the international industry experts to create a hotbed for innovation in the scenic state of Goa.”

With over 12 key notes, 80+ speakers, 1500+ participants and attendees expected to attend, the event will witness a proactive interaction between government regulators, industry leaders and startup innovators.

For more information, visit www.ibc.vision.