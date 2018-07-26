Dubai’s Sea View Hotel for finest dining and vacation experience

Traveling to Dubai and enjoying your vacation has become comfortable with the hotel Sea View. With many modern amenities and a 107 guest rooms spread over 7 floors of the hotel, there is absolutely nothing that you cannot find here.

The hotel is located in the central area of the city, which makes it possible for you to find everything nearby. Other than this, the hotel has partnered with the Khamas Group to improve their hospitality to the patrons.

With classy lounges, bars,and restaurants on each floor and lobby, the hotel makes your stay here extremely pleasant and enjoyable. Offering you a holistic service, the hotel offers you the following amenities to aid your stay here:

• Modern business center with internet connectivity and other features.

• Sauna and Steam

• Pool

• Beauty parlor

• Gymnasium

Apart from this, the hotel has many restaurants with umpteen dishes, many lounges,and bars with many beverages to indulge in. Here is what you will find at the hotel apart from the Deluxe Hotel Room in Dubai:

• Chinese Village 2

• Kohinoor: Mughalai specialty restaurant

• Mannat: Club and Lounge

• Harbour Café

• Marines Club

• The Lounge Bar

• Rooftop Dining Restaurant

• NH-17 Indian Coastal Cuisine

This centrally located four-star hotel in Bur Dubai is one of the best places to find budget rooms. Offering you excellence in whatever the hotel does, Sea View Hotel offers you an exquisite form of experience.

With various attractions around the hotel, you can find much more with Sea View than justa budgeted hotel in Dubai. Avail various discounts and find the perfect deal on your rooms at the hotel.

Hotel Sea View makes your Dubai vacation a trip to remember.

Visit @ http://khamashospitality.com/seaview/en/rooms-suites