UPES’ new Charter sets the stage for its major expansion

UPES, a leading multi- disciplinary university and one of the most reputed in the region, today announced that the Uttarakhand government has granted the University an expansion of its charter under the ‘University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018. As part of the charter expansion UPES is now allowed to provide extensive study, teaching and research in Humanities, Social Science, Natural Science, Engineering Technology, Medical, Dental & Health Science, Law Studies and Formal Science. Presently, UPES offers under-graduate and post-graduate programs through its five

Schools- School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Law, School of Design and School of Business.

Thanking the Uttarakhand government, Dr Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, UPES, said, “This charter expansion is a significant milestone for UPES and I am very thankful to the State Government and the Governor of Uttarakhand for showing trust and confidence in us. At UPES, we are committed to provide wider and meaningful avenues to the students and the charter expansion is aligned to that vision.”

New programs by UPES in 2018

Starting academic year 2018, UPES has launched six new industry-aligned UG courses designed to help students develop contemporary thinking and provide multi-dimensional problem-solving skills in each domain. These programs are:

1. B.Com. (Hons.)

2. B.Com. (Hons.)- Banking Management and Insurance

3. B.Com. (Hons.)- Taxation

4. B. Sc Chemistry

5. B. Sc Maths

6. B.Sc Physics

What do these programs offer?

The UPES B.com (Hons.) offers a cutting-edge industry-led curriculum that trains students with the appropriate accounting and diverse business aspects. The program has been specially designed to provide the knowledge of trade and commerce, besides, building competence in specialized area of business. One of the principle objectives of the course is to prepare students to successfully operate in contemporary business set up and pursue advanced research in the discipline. To further instil up-to-date domain knowledge via platforms like Tech Talks and Expert Interactive Sessions, UPES has tied up with national associations like SIDCUL and international bodies like BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) and ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)

B.Com (Hons.)- Banking Management and Insurance aims to inculcate a practical approach among students with the help of modern technologies. The course curriculum is crafted to give an adequate exposure to operational environment in the field of banking, insurance and other related financial services.

B.Com. (Hons.)- Taxation program has been designed to provide knowledge of principles of accounting, financial planning and economic theory along with a specialized focus on taxation which is termed as a process of imposing financial charge (tax) on the citizens who earn ‘taxable’ income.

B.Sc. (Hons.) opens a wide range of opportunities for the students by providing a range of contemporary science based pathways which cater to the need of the industry. The program is offered in three streams of physical sciences: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. These courses enable a student to develop analytical, scientific and problem-solving thought process.

UPES is inviting admission applications for these programs and interested applicants can apply through www.upes.ac.in

Eligibility Criteria:

For B.Com (Hons) and other B.Com courses:

• Science, Commerce or Arts students;

• 50% in Grade 12

For B.Sc (Hons) :

• Science student with PCM

• 50% in Grade 12