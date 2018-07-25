High Performance Polyamide Market 2018 | Forecast, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Trends 2023

Market Highlights:

Remarking on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, the Global High-Performance Polyamide Market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR to reach USD 3,473.00 million by the end of 2023. The changing lifestyle and the demand for highly efficient and lightweight automotive have increased demand for High-Performance Polyamide. Moreover, growing product demand from consumer goods and electrical & electronics industry is another factor driving the market growth.

Segment Analysis

The High-Performance Polyamide Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into polyamide 10, polyamide 11, polyamide 12, polyamide 6T, and others. The polyamide 12 type accounted for around 33.50% market share in overall sales revenue. The demand for polyamide 12 is increasing on account of the various properties such as low water absorption, excellent chemical resistance, and ability to accept the high loading of fillers over nylon. The Global High-Performance Polyamide Market is segregated on the basis of its application as transportation, consumer goods, oil & gas, industrial coatings, electrical & electronics, and other industrial uses. The transportation and consumer goods segment together hold a major market share in terms of value. The transportation segment was valued USD 912.8 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the assessment period. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, High-Performance Polyamide Market is classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the Global High-Performance Polyamide Market in 2016 and accounted for over 30% of the value share of the Global High-Performance Polyamide Market. This regional growth can be attributed to the high production and sales of automotive in China, India, and Japan. The reviving automotive sector in North America and the manufacturing and trade of automotive parts in Europe are likely to augment the market growth over the review period. The other emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to observe a healthy growth as Asia Pacific.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global High-Performance Polyamide Market: Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Dupont (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Laxness (Japan), Radici Group spA (Italy), EMS Chemie holding AG (Switzerland), Ascend (Texas), Investa (Kansas), NILIT (Israel), DOMO (Italy), UBE Industries (Japan), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Kolon Plastic Inc. (South Korea), Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), and Hyundai EP Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

