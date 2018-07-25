Beacon Buoy Market 2017| Global Industry Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Global Beacon Buoy Market is growing at an assured rate at a prolific CAGR in forthcoming period due to collaborative social networking platforms. Beacons buoys market has an assured market growth because beacons have been the nautical equivalent of a benchmark guiding ships on high seas since long. Beacon buoys are floating aids moored to sea-beds and could be anything from lighthouse to a sign nailed to some pilings.

Nowadays, beacon buoy market is extolling prime market growth because of smart phone technology, pushing the bar in business communications and proliferation of social networking sites. Earlier Beacons were ships designated as light houses or beacons to warn mariners of getting dangerously close to the shore. Lighted beacons or lights differ from unlighted beacons or day beacons. Day beacons are distinguished by their color or shapes. Beacons help mariners at being spotted with distinct markings as illustrated in the nautical map that serves as a navigational aid by astute comparisons. Navigational aids are different in looks and shapes to let mariners know what they are looking for.

The identification of beacons is made easy by Aids-to-navigation (ATON’s) that are for instance lights, marks, daymarks are mapped on charts with characteristics and published in USSG light list. What is important is that a beacon is not confused for another one and navigational aids are singularly distinct from one another.

Segmentation of beacon buoys market by type includes with radar reflector, with signal light and other. Segmentation of beacon buoy market by Region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. The key industry players in beacon buoy market includes Can-SB Marine Plastics, Castro, FenderCare, Full Oceans, Jim-Buoy, MARTINEZ Constructions, NAVALEZ, Lindley Marinas, SLL Mobilis, Nuova Rade and S.L.L.

