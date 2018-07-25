Acu-Tech Piping Systems Introduces the Acu-Water brand, a Reliable System for Drinking Water Pipelines

Acu-Tech Piping Systems presents Acu-Water, a high-quality, reliable piping system for drinking water pipelines. Acu-Water Pipe offers several features and benefits for water applications.

[AUSTRALIA, 25/07/2018] — Acu-Tech Piping Systems, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance, poly pipe systems and solutions, introduces Acu-Water, a flexible, economical and long-lasting solution for water pipeline applications. The Acu-Water Piping System offers several features and benefits for water applications.

The No. 1 Choice for All Water Supply Lines

For Acu-Tech Piping Systems, providing quality HDPE products to the drinking water market is a core part of the business. To meet the demands of construction, commercial and industrial pipeline requirements, Acu-Tech supplies Acu-Water Piping Systems that are suitable for various water applications. The pipes are strong and completely leak-free due to heat-fused jointing systems, making Acu-Water a great alternative to pipe systems using rubber seals or glued jointing, which may fail prematurely.

Acu-Tech provides a wide range of fittings and design options, which clients can choose from to find the solution that best fits their needs. They are recommended for installation according to AS 3500.1:2003 “Water services” and manufactured to safety standards for pressure applications.

Important Features of Acu-Water

Other features and benefits of Acu-Water include:

• Pipes with a pressure rating of PN12.5 (1250kPa) or PN16 (1600kPa) at 20°C are always stocked.

• Extreme flexibility of pipes, allowing them to bend to accommodate minor changes in direction.

• Pipes can be joined by Electrofusion Fittings, Compression Fittings or Butt Welding.

• Joints are fully end load resistant; no anchor or thrust blocks required.

• 20mm to 160mm diameter pipe comes in a range of 50, 100, 150 or 200 metre coils.

• Pipe up to 800mm diameter is available in 6 and 12 metre lengths.

• Larger diameters, custom lengths and lengths up to 22 metres are made-to-order.

• See more information about the Acu-Water Piping System at acu-tech.com.au/systems/acu-water/

About Acu-Tech

Acu-Tech Piping Systems is a private company based in Maddington, Australia established in 2000. The company has a vision to be recognised as the market leader in pipeline solutions, committed to providing the highest quality service and support to various industries. The sales team at Acu-Tech has extensive experience in the supply of water pipeline systems, guiding clients to finding the best product mix that suits their requirements.

For more information on Acu-Tech Piping Systems and its products, visit https://www.acu-tech.com.au/.