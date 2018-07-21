Waterways Projects on Kakinada-Chennai Section of NW-4

In order to develop waterways from Kakinada to Chenna, detailed hydrographic survey has been completed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in respect of Kakinada to Ennore stretch of National Waterway-4.

Development of National Waterway-4 is planned in three phases. Development of Phase-I works between Vijayawada to Muktyala stretch of Krishna River has been taken up at a cost of Rs. 96.00 crore out of which Rs.18.00 crore has been utilized so far. Vijayawada to Kakinada and Rajamundry to Polavaram portion of NW-4 is planned for development in Phase-II. Tendering process has been undertaken by the IWAI for a comprehensive hydrographic and navigation study for this stretch.

On completion of Phase I and II, the balance stretches of NW-4 are planned for development in Phase III.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Shipping and Finance Shri Pon. Radhakrishnan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.