Overview of high quality Tandem type dynamo system & Active type dynamo system by Mogen Korea

Mogen Korea, as a company that produces, researches and develops high-efficiency motors and related products that play crucial roles in green growth, new-growth drive and new & reusable energy, have been engaged in production of motor & generator core blanking, mini wind turbines, engine generators, military motors and industrial motors.

We also develop and produce crawler-type transporters with our technology combining motors and controllers and offers OEM production of motor core blanking used in motors and generators, and highly competitive, high-added value Dynamo System. We also satisfy specifications required by our customers by specializing in prototypes tailored to requirements from various institutes and universities.

Dynamo system

Dynamos and Generators convert mechanical rotation into electric power. Dynamo- a device that makes direct current electric power using electromagnetism. It is also known as a generator; however the term generator normally refers to an “alternator” which creates alternating current power

•Active type dynamo system

•Tandem type dynamo system

Tandem type dynamo system

Featring point

•High capacity measurement, passive type

•Measurement S/W

Application field

•High-capacity motor measurement

•Medium/small-sized engine measurement

•High-speed non-contact

Specification

•Measurement capacity 5~300

•Maximum rotation speed 12,000RPM

Active type dynamo system

Active type High-capacity Dynamo Syste

Featuring point

•High capacity, high speed, high torque measurement, active type

•Measurement S/W

Application field

•High-capacity motor measurement

•Medium/small-sized engine measurement

High-speed non-contact measurement

Specification

•Measurement capacity 5~300kW

•Maximum rotation speed 20,000RPM

Active type Medium-capacity Dynamo System

Featuring point

•High capacity, high speed, high torque measurement, active type

•Measurement S/W

Application field

•Medium-capacity motor measurement

•Small-sized engine measurement

•Torque sensor contact measurement

Specification

•Measurement capacity 1~50kW

•Maximum rotation speed 12,000RPM Specifications

Objectives

•A company speclializing in development of small motor cores

•A company slecializing in development and production of small wind generators

To assemble motor and generator-based electric and electronic components and establish a system to produce finished goods

