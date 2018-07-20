Overview of Daehong Electric technology specialized in Medium voltage switchgear in korea

Welcome to Dae Hong Electronic Co., Ltd. We have tried to keep up with the customers’ requirement with supplying only the best quality products on the basis of the technology and dependability accumulated over the years. And, we are sure that we will provide all of our loyal customers with state-of-the-art design, technology and production.

Furthermore, if you want to get the updated information, feel free to contact us. We will give you the answer immediately.

Dae Hong Electric Co., Ltd.; a pioneer of the domestic electronics industry, is proud of its high quality and technological capabilities due to its continuous research and development.

Medium voltage switchgear

Our MV switchgear is designed for general power distribution systems with rated voltage up to 36kV, and is the best solution in the field of electric power distribution, protection, measuring, control and communication. It is designed in accordance with domestic and international standards.

We`ve concentrated on establishing the strong reliability basis and have devoted on development and research for manufacturing products featuring high safety, low cost and easy assembling/disassembling, ensuring users convenient for maintenance.

Features

Up to 36kV

IEC standard

High reliability and safety design

Realizing Easy maintenance and simplified inspection works

Qualified QA/QC system (ISO9001)

Various enclosure protection degrees from IP2X to IP 5X

Various field of application such as power plant, utility company, dock, buildings

Product usage

Generation of electric power company development, substation facilities, and plant Facilities

Blokset LV SWBD

Product of Dae Hong Electric Co., Ltd. that developing continuously with constant R&D

Low voltage switchgear

Our low voltage switchgear is factory assembled and applied for various industrial fields in low voltage power distribution system.

Our low voltage switchgear adopting standard components boasts high reputation with the efficient cost and delivery in the market, and especially secures high reliability demonstrated by a variety of type tests including the seismic test for plants such as hydraulic power plant and thermal power plant. Electrical Heat Tracing And Explosion-Proof Panels

Features

Up to 1000V / 6000A

IEC standard

Qualified QA/QC system (ISO9001)

Maximum safety and reliability

Realizing Easy maintenance and simplified inspection works

Various enclosure protection degrees from IP2X to IP 5X

Various field of application such as power plant, utility company, dock, buildings

Product usage

