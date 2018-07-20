KONE India launches New Elevators for Midrange Segment, Visuals Inspired by the Navaratna

KONE India, a leading Elevator and Escalator Company in the country, today introduced its New Elevator offering – KONE U Mono Space® and KONE U Mini Space™ for the mid-range segment in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India, said “Our New Products have 26 cars with visuals inspired by Navaratna, the nine gems. The Navaratna visual car designs are so striking and unique that they will certainly help us differentiate in the market place and enhance the customer experience. Moreover, since the demand for better aesthetics is gaining importance, this New Design Collection is set to create a lasting impression & unforgettable user experience”.

KONE has set a benchmark in the Industry through its Eco-efficient Performance, Premium Ride comfort and Award-winning Designs.

He further added, “The Construction and Real Estate Customers are demanding when it comes to Energy-efficiency and Green Building Certification Schemes like LEED and BREEAM with our New Solutions, the Carbon footprint of buildings can be cut to an even greater extent”.

KONE is a Pioneer in Eco-efficiency within its Industry. The New KONE U Mono Space Elevators are up to 35 percent more Energy Efficient than its earlier Elevators. The improvements were only possible by Renewed KONE EcoDisc® hoisting Machine, a highly Efficient Drive, and our Enhanced Standby Solutions. The Renewed KONE Eco Disc hoisting machine is complemented by a wide range of upgrades that are designed to deliver Industry-leading Ride Comfort: a New Motor Control System, a renewed Braking System, a Redesigned Hoisting System, and an improved Car Structure. This means that the noise levels, both inside and outside the Elevator cars, are as low as possible, the ride is smooth with no vibration, and that the floor leveling is perfectly accurate. Ride comfort is an important part of user experience, and our vision is to deliver the best user experience.

One significant value-add is also a Comprehensive Test for Ride comfort, now conducted on every KONE Elevator before handover – this is a unique service offered by KONE in the Elevator Industry.

Early this year, the company launched its New Customer Experience Centre at ITEC in Chennai to showcase latest Technology and Development of KONE Solutions for People Movement.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com

About KONE India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4500 people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Single Teacher Schools. For more information, please visit www.kone.in