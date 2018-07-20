Global Polyether Polyols Market: Keen Players Invest in Capacity Expansion to Grow Customer Base, finds TMR

In order to bolster their positions in the global polyether polyols market, savvy vendors are funneling money for expanding their production facilities and capacities. This is slated to enable them address the demand of a much larger customer base, effectively. Apart from expansion strategies, companies are also resorting to carefully-considered acquisitions to enhance their positions. In order to grab a larger share the US$10 billion industry, they are eyeing the attractive markets in the emerging economies.

Majorly fuelling the global polyether polyols market is the demand from polyurethane industry, especially for the manufacture of polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are being increasing used in the padding of car seats owing to the freedom of geometric design they accord and also because of the way they can be adjusted while manufacturing to achieve the level of comfort targeted for the car seat.

Posing a roadblock to the global polyether polyols market, on the other hand, is the concerns over the health hazards of polyols. However, development of bio-based polyether polyols, which are formulated from natural oils and hence environmentally sustainable, is expected to tackle the problem and open up an avenue for growth.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global polyether polyols market will likely expand at a 6.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$17.87 bn by 2025 from US$10.22 bn in 2016.

Construction and Automotive Sectors Majorly Fuelling Asia Pacific Market

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific is a key market as it drives most of the demand in the global polyether polyols market. In the years ahead too, the demand will hold up in the Asia Pacific market owing to solid demand for polyurethane foams in end use industries such as furniture and bedding, construction, and automotive in the region. The growing demand for polyether polyols in various applications such as insulations, cosmetics, lubrications and coatings are also predicted to drive the polyether polyols market in Asia Pacific in the next couple of years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025 to account for a share of 49.6% in the market.

Some of the key vendors in the global polyether polyols market are Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company , Covestro AG ., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation., BASF SE, and Solvay S.A.