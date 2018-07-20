Flash Memory Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2022

Flash Memory Market – Segmentation

The global flash memory market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises NOR and NAND.

Segmentation by Storage: Comprises Magnetic Storage, Optical Storage and Electronic Memories.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Smartphone, Tablet and PC, Solid State Drives (SSD), Handheld Media Player Devices and others (DSC- Digital still Camera).

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Major Key Players:

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• SanDisk (U.S.),

• Western Digital (U.S.)

• IM Flash Technologies LLC (U.S.)

• Micron Technology, Inc., (U.S.)

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.),

• SK Hynix (South Korea)

• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

• Qimonda AG (Germany)

• ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

• Cactus Technologies (U.S.)

• Delkin Devices (U.S.)

• Eye-Fi (U.S.)

• KINGMAX Semiconductor, Inc. (Taiwan)

• PNY Technologies, In. (U.S.)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Starline International Group (China)

• Strontium Technology Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Flash Memory Global Market – Overview

The primary force driving the growth of flash memory market is the increasing use of mobile phones. Mobile devices have become inseparable part of our lives enabling more convenient communication, online content downloading and sharing. For large amounts of data storage, there arises a requirement of large memory, which is ultimately building demand for higher memory capacities. The flash memory market is driven by the factors such as growing demand for high data transfer rate and increased demand for portability of data.

On the other hand, cloud based storage is one of the major factors likely to pose challenges to the market growth. Also, reliability issues and data corruption rate are other factors which could cause hindrance in the growth of flash memory market.

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global market of flash memory appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These Players invest heavily in the R&D to develop flash memory technologies that will meet the increasing demand on a completely different level compared to their competition. These vendors are constantly bringing innovations in the flash memory market. Demand for digital capacity is growing and is not predicted to slow down at any time soon.

Flash memory is a technology which is used to store the electronic data which can be electrically erased and reprogrammed. Market of flash memory has been growing with the evolution of the computers and media devices and increasing need for data storage and mobility at the same time.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November, 2017 – Memory giants like Hynix and Micron Technology are expected to make the biggest moves in the market owing to surge in the flash memory market. SK Hynix occupying the third position and Micron Technology is moving up to fourth position in to the flash memory market.

November 2017– Samsung is set to outset Intel in the flash memory market. Samsung’s investments in semiconductor facilities this year are larger than ever. Samsung is also said to have changed its strategy and is focusing more on profitability in order to expand its memory market share. Samsung is likely to unseat Intel Corporation as the top chip vendor.

December, 2017 – Korea has maintained its dominance over the DRAM market in the quarter 3. This is owning to the presence of major player, Samsung, who accounted for almost 39% share, followed by Toshiba Corporation accounting for more than 16.8%.

Global Flash Memory Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of flash memory appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Flash Memory Market: Regional Analysis

Flash memory global market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific with the market share due to developed semiconductor industry and also due to increase in demand for mobility of devices in the region. The growth is driven by constant developments and technological innovations across industries, economic development in China, Japan, and India, growing developments in the semiconductor industry in the region. Furthermore, emergence of China as a major manufacturing hub is increasing the scope of flash memory solutions in the region. Also the presence of key players like Samsung Electronics and Toshiba Corporation is one major factor fuelling the market growth. Flash memory market in North America region is expected to hold second position for flash memory at a considerable rate of CAGR.

