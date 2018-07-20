Casino M8trix Event Spaces Provide Ultimate Bay Area Gathering Venue

San Jose, California (webnewswire) July 20, 2018 – Casino M8trix, the premier 24/7-entertainment destination in Silicon Valley, announced again today that its event spaces packed with the latest amenities, plush seating, on-staff event coordinators and breathtaking views of the Bay Area are available for corporate, social and non-profits events.

Located on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors of Casino M8trix’s iconic high-rise tower, the best event space in the Bay Area features 2,000 square feet to comfortably accommodate up to 150 patrons. Guests can enjoy multiple massive HD televisions, the latest in audio technology, spotless restroom facilities and nearly every amenity needed to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“From expansive views of the Bay Area to plush red couch seating options, Casino M8trix’s event spaces are the premier destination for everything from critical board meetings to birthday parties to anniversary celebrations,” said the Events Department. “Not only does every event come with an on-staff event coordinator to ensure everything runs smoothly, but also guests can select from top-notch catering options from Silicon Valley’s most esteemed chefs.”

Casino M8trix’s catering selections include Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Indian and traditional American cuisine. The vast array of dining options ensures the perfect plate for every patron’s palate.

“We had a wonderful dining experience and birthday celebration for a good friend,” said a past guest of Casino M8trix’s event spaces. “From the staff to the general manager, everyone was very friendly and personable. Our waiter was top notch, checked on us throughout the evening and made excellent appetizer and entrée suggestions. The food was simply outstanding.”

For additional information and to book an event space today, please contact the Casino M8trix Events Department at 408-753-0650. Special rates are available for non-profit organizations.

Casino M8trix Event Spaces Are Ideal For:

– Workshops, presentations, team building and other offsite events

– Non-profit gatherings

– Birthday parties

– Anniversaries

– Reunions

– Graduations

– Awards banquets

– Luncheons

– Fantasy football draft parties

About Casino M8trix:

The premier entertainment destination in San Jose and Silicon Valley, Casino M8trix offers world-class American and Asian dining fare, a casino floor with exciting gaming options – including the best poker Bay Area players will find – 24/7-food and -beverage services and luxurious entertainment lounges. These state-of-the-art private VIP areas are ideal for hosting wedding receptions, birthday parties, corporate events and more. For more information, please contact Casino M8trix today.

