Phosphate Market is expected to reach US$ 82.11Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 2.8% to 2022

Phosphate Market

Phosphate Market Abstract:

Phosphate Market is expected to reach US$ 82.11Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 2.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Phosphate is majorly utilized in fertilizers, detergents, food industry, water treatment chemicals, and many others. Phosphate rock it is the result of phosphoric acid transformation: DAP (most commonly used binary fertilizer), TSP (full phosphate fertilizer), MAP (binary fertilizer consisting of two fertilizing agents: phosphorus and nitrogen) and NPK (ternary fertilizer made of three elements: phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium). In-addition globally, fertilizer demand for phosphate is therefore the main driver for phosphate rock production as there is no other substitutes for the application of phosphates in the field.

Phosphate are projected to post solid gains in 2018 as a result of lower channel inventories as well as strong agronomic and economic demand drivers. The sale of phosphate are off to a fast start this year because distributors who deferred purchases as prices declined last year are now scrambling to cover large commitments due to prices rise in the year 2018. Also, the Chinese export availability has declined due to a take-off of domestic shipments and drop in phosphate industry output. Additionally, rain storms and large swells have delayed peak phosphate shipments out of the large Jorf Lasfar facility in Morocco.

Study Objectives of Phosphate Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Phosphate market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Phosphate market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by types, application and regions

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Phosphate Market Target Audience:

Manufactures of end-use industry

Raw material Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Phosphate Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are OCP S.A., Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc, Eurochem, Kazphosphate LLC, OJSC Phosagro AG, Prayon S.A, Solvay-Rohdia, Vale S.A., Akron OAO and others.

Phosphate Market Scope of the study:

The scope of the study categorizes the conductive glue market as type, application, and production type.

By Type

Rock

Acid

Fertilizer

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Animal Feed Supplement

Others

By Production Type

Wet Process

Furnace Process

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for phosphate accounting more than of the total market. This growth is majorly attributed to the China’s contribution to global market, emerging economies, existence of big players, cheap labor cost and others.

Phosphate Market Company Information:

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Phosphate Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Phosphate Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Phosphate Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Phosphate Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

