Global Building Thermal Insulation Market To Reach USD 31.2 Billion Posting 3.25% CAGR By 2023; Confirms Market Density

Market Overview:

Installation of Building Thermal Insulation materials ensures the reduced amount of heating and fuel needed to heat, preventing the excessive heat loss. These materials possess superior properties like low thermal conductivity and low heat capacity and enhance the performance of heating solutions and help saving energy.

Owing to the increasing uptake these materials across residential and non-residential buildings, the market experiences augmenting demand across the microthermal, and mesothermal regions including the Polar Regions. Resultantly, the market for Building Thermal Insulation materials has become as one of the profitable spaces worldwide.

According to Market Density, the global BTI materials market had valued at USD 25.8 Billion in 2017. Gaining further prominence during the assessment period, the global Building Thermal Insulation Material market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 3.25%, reaching USD 31.2 billion by 2023.

Increased uptake of IECC (International Energy Conservation Code) in the developed regions such as North America and Europe is encouraging the market scope of these materials. Moreover, government regulations limiting the greenhouse gas emission and reduce energy consumption is one of the prominent driving forces increasing the market size.

Technological advancements happening in the field that have brought about some of the exclusive innovations such as the development of double or triple insulated glass, development of highly durable materials along with better conductivity and others are expected to fuel the market expansion. Stringent regulations such as EnEV (European Energy saving regulations) standards are stimulating the product demand.

Increasing governmental funding including low-interest loans and support and initiatives undertaken by the government including short-term payback period will foster the market growth, driving the demand for BTI materials.

On the other hand, price volatility of feedstock such as crude oil is affecting the market growth negatively, presenting challenges to the manufacturers of BTI materials. Also, increasing health concerns like asthma, and breathing problems that occur due to the prolonged exposure to polyurethane foam, is expected to inhibit the market growth up to some extent.

Report Segments – Building Thermal Insulation Material Market

Market Density has segmented the analysis into four categories:-

By Materials : Includes Glass Wool, Plastic Foam, Stone Wool, Polyurethane Foam, and Polystyrene Foam, among others.

By Building Types : Residential and Non-Residential among others.

By Applications : Wall Insulation, Roof and Floor Applications.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

In 2017, Wool insulation segment by Materials accounted for the second largest market share, witnessing a wide uptake, owing to the superior properties it offers. The segment is further expected to account for about 40.0% of the total market in terms of value.

Segment Plastic Foam by Materials accounts for the leading segment.

Segment Glass Wool is anticipated to lead the segment witnessing the high demand owing to its increasing usage in masonry cavity walls

Competitive Analysis – Building Thermal Insulation Material Market

Highly fragmented and competitive in nature the building thermal insulation market is adorned by the presence of global, regional, and local players. Joint ventures, collaborations mergers, partnerships, and new product launch are the most prevailing strategies practiced in this market to strengthen the market position. The market is poised to perceive constant innovations and development of new products eventually causing intensified competition among the vendors.

Key Players: Kingspan Group Plc, BASE SE, Owens Corning, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain S.A., Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation and Paroc Group, among others are some of the fervent market players operating in the market.

Industry News:

JUN 21, 2018 – Kingspan Group plc. (Ireland), a building materials company launched its most technologically-advanced metal panel insulation QuadCore™ in the North American market. QuadCore Technology representing huge leap forward for the creation of buildings that deliver cutting-edge thermal performance, delivers a far exceeding performance than that of any other metal panel insulation core.

Regional Analysis – Building Thermal Insulation Material Market

North America accounted for the leading market for the Building Thermal Insulation globally acquiring the largest market share in 2017, followed Europe and then Asia-Pacific. Initiatives like WAP (Weatherization Assistance Program), focusing extensively on adopting thermal laggings in low-income households boost the market growth in the region. Growing housing sector with strict regulations of building codes is also one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Europe accounting for the second largest market for Building Thermal Insulation, witnesses huge growth in the housing sector. Primarily the U.K. and Germany account for the major contributors. Stringent regulations pertaining to the reduction of GHG emissions support the market growth in the region. Additionally, augmenting demand for EPS which is preferred for its lightness and durability is driving the European market. The market in the region is largely dependent upon retrofit and renovation activities, leading to re-insulation of old buildings.

The Asia-pacific market for Building Thermal Insulation is one of the lucrative markets in the global space. The market witnesses a prominent demand for plastic foams materials especially. APAC market is further expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for building thermal insulation materials during the review period (2018-2023). Infrastructure development projects with increasing numbers backed by the increased spending in India, China, and Japan along with the growing emphasis on energy conservation is expected to drive the market growth in the APAC region over the next five years.

