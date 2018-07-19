Conjugated Polymers Market Report 2017 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

Most polymers, especially commodity polymers, that are used in various applications offer similar electrical and optical properties. These polymers are non-conductive and colorless. Conjugated polymers are different from commodity polymers; these polymers are semi-conductive or conductive, and interact with light. Conjugated polymers are polymers with an alternating double and single bond attached to the backbone. Electrical and optical conductivity is an important property of conjugated polymers. Commodity monomers do not provide such properties, which are necessary in most of the modern high-tech applications. Conjugated polymers are used in various applications in industries such as semiconductors and light-emitting devices. Increase in demand for conjugated polymers in these industries is estimated to drive the market in the near future.

Global Conjugated Polymers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for conjugated polymers in organic electronics and extensive use of these materials in light-emitting devices are factors augmenting the conjugated polymers market. This is prompting companies to increase production of these materials. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for conjugated polymers in the near future.

The global conjugated polymers market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture these materials. Development of new manufacturing processes of conjugated polymers and applications is estimated to propel the market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the market.

Global Conjugated Polymers Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the conjugated polymers market can be segmented into polyacetylene, polythiophene, poly(3-alkylthiophene), polypyrrole, and others. The polyacetylene segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace due to the increase in demand for these materials in light-emitting diode applications.

Global Conjugated Polymers Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global conjugated polymers market include AGFA-Gevaert NV., Covestro AG, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Polyone Corporation.