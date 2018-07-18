Polyurethane Market 2018: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand Statistics 2022

Polyurethane Market Synopsis:

The market witnessed escalating growth owing to high demand of lightweight and durable materials in end user industries such as construction, automotive, electronics appliances, furniture, footwear, packaging. Further, increasing demand of high performance and lightweight interior components, cushion foams in automotive parts to foster energy saving will fuel the demand for polyurethane market growth. Polyurethane do not melt on heating which is why called as thermosetting polymers. This is also expected to drive the product demand in market.

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Polyurethane market size is expected to grow at ~ 24.2 million tons by 2022.

However, volatile in MDI and TDI price range which is extensively used in polyurethane production can challenge major manufacturer. fluctuation in crude oil prices may affect the polyurethane market price trend. Rising environmental concerns and lowering carbon emission and greenhouse gases has opened opportunities for manufacturers to switch to bio-based polyurethane in end user industries.

Global Polyurethane Market Players:

The major key players of this market are: BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan), Woodbridge Foam Corp. (Canada), Foamex Innovations (U.S), Covestro (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan) and others.

Get a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2444

Polyurethane Product Segment analysis:

On basis of product, Polyurethanes are segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, adhesives & sealants, coatings, elastomers and other products. Rigid foam is widely used in insulations to increase building energy efficiency. These key properties helping the rigid foam market to grow in coming years. Flexible foams are expected to dominate the product demand owing to easy insulation in electronic appliances and construction industry. Elastomers possess high flexibility and strong impact & shock resistance which widely used in high performance materials. Thus, it is being emerging as faster growing segment in end user industries. Innovation in coatings and development of bio based polyurethane is anticipated to drive the demand in developed regions.

Polyurethane Market End User Industry Analysis:

Construction market is dominating market owing to growing infrastructure activities, rapid industrialization and increase in government spending in emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, increasing government spending to improve public infrastructure in order to increase tourism and trading is propelling the demand of polyurethane across the end user industry. Further, increase in consumer spending in interiors and furniture which is also consuming product in upholstery and other applications drives the polyurethane market growth. Rise in population has led to increase in usage of vehicles. Thus, automotive market witnessed a significant growth owing to increase in artistic appeal automobile body parts in vehicles. Metals used in vehicles to provide structural strength along increase the energy saving with fuel efficiency has driven the polyurethane market in this segment.

Global Polyurethane Industry Regional Insights:

The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of various geographic segmentation which includes; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific Polyurethane market is dominating market over the forecasted period. Rapid industrializations, favorable government regulations and increase in per captia income will significantly grow the Polyurethane market in emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

U.S is dominating segment owing to key players in these regions has shifted their production in developing regions to trapped the competitive market. Automobile sector in these region is growing rapidly which led to rise in product segment in these regions. Manufacturers are adopting low cost technology along with lightweight materials like flexible foams in order to increase fuel efficiency.

North America and Europe region being prominent players in automobile and consumer appliances drive the insulators and sealants for energy efficiency in polyurethane market over the forecasted period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Study Objectives of Polyurethane Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Polyurethane Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2444

Key Findings –

The global Polyurethane market is expected to reach USD 81,700.6 million by 2022

Regionally, Asia-Pacific has the largest market of USD 28,111.2 million by 2022

China accounted for the largest market share of 54.00% in 2014, with a market value of USD 9,710.6 Million is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2014, valued at USD 4,495.7 Million in 2014; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69%.

Construction segment accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 7.07% during the forecasted period.

On basis of type segment, Rigid Foam holds the market share of 31% in 2015

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyurethane-market-2444

List of Tables

Table 1 Edge Computing Market, By Technology

Table 2 Edge Computing Market, By Component

Table 3 Edge Computing Market, By Deployment

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Edge Computing Market: By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Edge Computing Market: By Component (%)

Continued….