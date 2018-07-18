Mastopexy Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Rising female geriatric population and growing demands for aesthetic procedures are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures along with the growing demands for outpatient surgeries is boosting the market growth. However, factors such as high cost for mastopexy followed by complications of extrusion, seroma, and scarring are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global mastopexy market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Segments for Global Mastopexy Market:

The global mastopexy market is segmented on the basis of tissue incision, technique, application and end user. On the basis of the tissue incision, the market is segmented into skin, adipose, glandular, and others. On the basis of the technique, the market is categorised into anchor pattern, inverted-T incisions, lollipop pattern, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into sagging breast, augmented breast, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Mastopexy Market:

The Americas holds the largest share of the global mastopexy market. Factors such as, increasing adoption of new technologies, rising healthcare expenditure along with the growing female geriatric population drives the market growth within the region. Europe is the second largest market for mastopexy owing. Rising per capita healthcare sector and increasing demands for aesthetics drives the European market growth. On regional basis, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the regional mastopexy market. However, Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region within Europe. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing mastopexy market. Increasing awareness for women health, growing healthcare sector, changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. Moreover, the presence of economies like Australia, India, and China facilitates the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, Indian healthcare sector was estimated to be one of the fastest growing industries. Moreover, it was estimated to advance at a CAGR of 22.87% during 2015-20 and reach USD 280 billion by 2020. The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global mastopexy market. Presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region restrains the regional market growth. Majority of the mastopexy market of the Middle East & Africa is held by the Middle East.

