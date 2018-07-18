JACKIE BEARD ROBINSON & HAGGAI KAPACH TAKES OVER THE RED CARPET DURING SOUTH FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL FASHION WEEK PRESENTED BY PORSCHE WEST BROWARD

Boca Raton, July 12, 2018 – Fashion for a Cause Foundation (FFACF) today announced fashionista and lifestyle influencer Jackie Beard Robinson (www.JackieBeardRobinson.org) will be the official SFIFW Red Carpet Host & Hostess at the second iteration of the South Florida International Fashion Week (SFIFW) September 27 & 28, 2018. The SFIFW show runs from the 24th through the 29th.

Jackie Beard Robinson, fashion icon and creator of YouTube Makeover Medicine, will speak with all the fashion designers and VIP guests for their take on fashion trends on the carpets, SoFlo scene, and of course what they are wearing. Jackie will be co-hosting with the hair and make-up stylist, Haggai Kapach, Owner of Euro Hair Pro Design ( https://www.eurohairpros.com ), adding fashion tips and critiques along the way.

“We shared that vision of helping others achieve their goals at our fashion shows,” said Andres Gonzalez, partner SFIFW. “Jackie’s dazzling personality, along with Haggai’s marvelous tips, was the perfect fit for making our designers, buyers, VIP guests all feel like stars on the red carpet,” added Gonzalez.

Highlights captured by Jackie alongside Haggai during the shows will be the VIP backstage access to models, stylists and staff while getting ready to strut their designs and behind the scene in the beauty prep as well as chatting it up with the various buyers that attend.

Jackie Beard Robinson is currently working on her latest project “Makeover Medicine,” with Haggai Kapach where some of the episodes are filmed in his beautiful salon in Boca Raton. Jackie is a woman who loves to give back and Makeover Medicine is her way of making women and men feel beautiful with an opportunity that many cannot afford themselves. Jackie has a passion for fashion and is a firm believer that beauty starts with confidence. Jackie’s makeovers make differences in many lives!

Jackie will be hosting the red carpet at the peak events of the week, in premium locations which include the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach, and Porsche West Broward in Davie on September 27 & 28, 2018.

6 DAYS 6 CITIES 6 RUNWAYS

SFIFW proudly identified Porsche West Broward as its title sponsor. Porsche West Broward holds the largest selection of new and pre-owned Porsche inventory nationwide and it’s the largest facility in the country. The brand new 66,000 sq. ft. indoor showroom and service room will serve as one of the venues for SFIFW. With this partnership attendees can anticipate to spend a luxurious evening in a very posh environment immersed in beautiful fashion and fast cars while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oerves from local fine dining.

In addition to the Porsche West Broward facility, other venues include:

Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach, the largest design campus of its kind, where SFIFW will take over two of its grand atriums within the 800,000 sq. ft. center.

Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton, a premier fine-art gallery featuring postwar, modern, and contemporary art. Along with serving as a host venue for SFIFW, Rosenbaum Contemporary will feature a special exhibit showcasing fashion photographers Simon Procter showcasing his long collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld and the house of Chanel and Greg Lotus whose work can be found regularly in the pages of Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair, GQ, L’Uomo Vogue and W Magazine.

Zenith Art & Fashion in Miami, a unique art and design platform that unites cultures through the fusion of the arts, bringing you the best creations by artists and designers from around the world.

Modera Metro Dadeland by Mill Creekin Downtown Dadeland, a smart, modern high-rise building where its state of the art clubhouse and Sky Lounge and beautiful pool will offer its exceptional views of Miami’s skyline as the backdrop for one of SFIFW’s fashion runways.