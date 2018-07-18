B2B Video Testimonials – What Are We So Afraid Of?

Visit any B2B travel website and you will see one thing in common on all of them – a lack of video testimonials. Ever wondered why? Why do so less company websites have video testimonials from their clients? There is certainly no cost involved and of course no barriers in terms of technology. So, that is not an excuse anymore. So what exactly is our excuse?

1. We may think it might not look good enough? But a good heartfelt moment beats a technical quality any day. We all know that.

2. My clients may not be so willing to do it. Have you asked them? Because if you ask you will find out they will usually be happy to do it. Provided their company allows them to do so.

3. Some people might say they are not sure what to say or what to make your clients say. Well, why not get someone to write you a reference letter or testimonial to get them started and then proceed forward.

4. There are way too many other things going on. Well, you will always have them going on. But once you get the video, it is done and can be used again and again.

5. We do not want to disclose our clients to our competitors. You really want to keep competition away from your clients? Then you better let them see how thrilled your clients are with you so that they don’t waste their time stealing away your clients. Needless to say, in today’s time, your clients can easily find out who you are working with whether you put them in videos or not.

If you happen to ask any B2B travel website how they got majority of business, they will usually reply, “word of mouth referrals”. So why can we not be leveraging on one of the most sustainable and powerful ways to distribute word of mouth referrals?

So, can we do anything to overcome our fear and excuses?

By any way, you should get at least two or three clients on video that can be used by your sales person at any point during the selling process. If you cannot do so, it is probably a sign of some underlying problem that is not just stopping you from your clients being seen on a video but also stopping you from keeping your business thriving.

Especially for B2b travel websites, providing your clients with an opportunity to experience the product you are selling through a video gives you the advantage when you are marketing and promoting your brand.

Remember, every day that you let a potential client leave from your site without seeing your clients raving about your product, you are losing an opportunity.

