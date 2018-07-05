Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom MRC estimated the global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market value at US$ 5.60 Billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2024. The global umbilical cord blood banking market has been segmented based on the type of storage, application, end-user, and geography. Based on types of storage, the global umbilical cord blood banking market has been segmented into public cord blood banks, private cord blood banks, and coordinated public and private cord blood banks. Based on applications, the global umbilical cord blood banking market has been segmented into cancer, blood diseases, metabolic disorders, immune diseases, osteoporosis, and others. The various end-users of the umbilical cord blood banking are hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes. Among the various types of storage, private blood banking accounted for a larger share of the market. This segment is further expected to remain dominant in the near future growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2024. The market for umbilical cord blood banking in public banks is also expanding owing to improving coordination between public banks and collecting hospitals and hence, this segment would also achieve significant growth in the coming years till 2024.

Download a sample copy of report @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1383

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

The global umbilical cord blood banking market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, includes countries U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe, includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific, includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America, includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa, includes South Africa and Rest of MEA.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Applications:

Applications:

• Cancer

• Blood diseases

• Metabolic disorders

• Immune diseases

• Osteoporosis and others

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

Among the regions North America accounted largest market share in the global umbilical cord blood banking market; it is further projected to dominate the global market by 2024. The sheer dominance of this region can be attributed to the high awareness among people for umbilical cord blood banking and rising demand for stem cell research in this region. The global market is dominated by key players such as AlphaCord, Americord, CBR Systems, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, CorCell, Cord Blood America, Inc., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Cordlife Group Ltd., FamilyCord, LifeUSA, LifeCell, Maze Cord Blood, StemCyte Inc., Vita 34 AG, ViaCord Inc, among others.

Get more details about this Report @ https://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=1383