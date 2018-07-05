Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market : Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast by 2020

Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resin is a copolymer consisting of acrylonitrile and styrene. The SAN copolymer is generally made of 70 to 80% styrene and 20 to 30% acrylonitrile. Styrene acrylonitrile resins are produced by suspension, emulsion and continuous mass polymerization. Some of its features include good chemical resistance, high clarity, high rigidity, good dimensional stability, good flow, good processability and high heat resistance among others. Styrene acrylonitrile resin is similar in use to polystyrene. They are optically transparent and brittle in mechanical behavior. Styrene acrylonitrile resins are yellowish in color and lose the transparency after injection molding. Styrene acrylonitrile resin based materials offer high performance, versatility of design, simplicity of production and economy. They also have superior hygiene and safety benefits. However styrene acrylonitrile resins have higher water absorption than polystyrene, higher processing temperature, low impact strength and are flammable with smoke generation.

Styrene acrylonitrile resins has applications in house wares, electronic lenses, tractor components, air conditioner impellers, radios, CD-players, meter covers, automotive trim, marine instruments, cups, toothbrush, dust covers, industrial battery cases, dials switches, swimming pool components and automotive instrument lenses among others. Personal care products, cosmetics, lipstick tubes, compact cases, nozzles and bottle caps rely on styrene acrylonitrile resins for high quality packaging.

Styrene acrylonitrile resins are widely used in medical applications such as autoclavable devices, dental and medical light diffusers. The plastics used in office and industry use styrene acrylonitrile resins due to their strength, dimensional stability and high resistance to alkali and acids. Further important applications include lamps, calculators, printers, writing and drawing equipment, cylindrical impellers for air-conditioners and scales among others.

The consumption of styrene acrylonitrile resins had seen a major setback during the recession. However, the world consumption of styrene acrylonitrile resins is expected to grow in the coming years especially in emerging markets such as China. The demand for Styrene acrylonitrile resins will be driven by applications in appliances, consumer goods, cosmetics and medical tools.

The growth of styrene acrylonitrile resin industry is expected to be strong in Asia Pacific. The increasing GDP growth rates and urbanization will lead to fuel the demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins for different end-use applications. China is the largest consumer of styrene acrylonitrile in the region. Production and demand in the country is expected to continue to grow due to huge demand for consumer goods. However, the consumption of styrene acrylonitrile resin will be slow in Japan due to sluggish demand from the electronics and house ware industries.

The U.S. and the Western Europe will experience slow to moderate growth due to market saturation. The styrene acrylonitrile resins market in the U.S. is driven by end-users in the region including appliance and transportation industries. The major countries in Europe that consume styrene acrylonitrile resins include Germany, Italy, and France .The appliance industry is the major consumer of styrene acrylonitrile resins in the European region.

