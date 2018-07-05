Global Mobile Ticketing Market Size Study By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Mobile Ticketing Market Size Study By Type (Mobile Ticketing Application, SMS Mobile Ticketing) By Application (Travel Tickets) and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025)” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Pune, India, July 1, 2018:Global Mobile Ticketing Market to reach USD 4349.8 million by 2025.

Global Mobile Ticketing Market valued approximately USD 705.4 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025 An increasing number of customers have shifted from feature phones to smartphones. Which as a result, showed customers are well acquainted with the functioning of a smartphone. On the other hand, mobile ticketing applications can be easily installed and operated in smartphones. Due to which, wide adoption of smartphones increased rapidly affecting the growth of the global mobile ticketing market, and this trend is estimated to continue over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

• Mobile Ticketing Application

• SMS Mobile Ticketing

By Application

• Travel Tickets

• Airline Tickets

• Railway Tickets

• Bus Tickets

By Regions:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

• Historical year – 2015

• Base year – 2016

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Bytemark, Corethree, Eventbrite, Gemalto, Masabi, ShowClix, Bizzabo, eos. uptrade, Margento, Open Mobile Ticketing Alliance, StubHub, Tick Pick Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Ticketing in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

