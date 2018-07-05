ASSOCHAM awards Dhanuka Agritech with ‘Water Management Excellence Award’ 2018

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, India’s leading agrochemicals company, has won the ASSOCHAM Water Management Excellence Award 2018 in the ‘Excellence in the field of water education and awareness’ category. The company has been awarded for promoting water conservation for farmers/villages at various levels.

Recognizing the impending scarcity of water nearly a decade ago, the company has been educating and spreading awareness on water conservation. This year the company organized a national-level summit on water sustenance.

Expressing his thoughts on the win Mr R.G. Agarwal, Chairman Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., said: “We are extremely happy and honoured to receive this award by ASSOCHAM. This award is a testimony to the work done by Dhaunka over the last 10 years towards the betterment of farmers. Our company has taken multiple initiatives and provided innovative solutions to farmers for conserving water. A recognition of our efforts inspires us to continue serving farmers through our initiatives.”

Dhanuka’s flagship campaign ‘Khet ka pani khet mein aur gaon ka pani gaon mein’ is now more than a decade old, under which it has undertaken multiple initiatives to popularize water conservation practices. Every year, the company celebrates World Water Day in partnership with prestigious National Institutes and State Agricultural Universities and organizes educative lecturers by industry leaders on water conservation.

Further, more than 1,100 field staff organize farmers’ meetings across the country, educating them on water conservation in the field, and also organize multiple activities in schools across India. The activities are designed to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation among children. To conserve rainwater, the company has funded the construction of check dams at Jugalpura, Devipura (District Sikar), Mainpura ki Dhani and Sankotra, (Jaipur district), Rajasthan, which are now fully operational and have been filled with rainwater. The company is also implementing various water harvesting units in various parts of Rajasthan so that farmers have access to water for irrigation. In addition, Dhanuka had made a ‘community water centre’ in Banethi Village in Rajasthan for providing fluoride-free safe drinking water to people. The company strongly supports the government’s agenda for water conservation for irrigation and promotes ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana’ for enhanced water efficiency through `Per Drop More Crop’.