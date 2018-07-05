Aircraft Seating Market 2023 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

Aircraft or Airplane Seating is of paramount priority for Airline companies when it comes to leveraging added comfort to enhance travel experience of their passengers. Airline companies, while investing significantly on Aircraft Component & Engine MRO and technology upgrade; are also considering economics, and ergonomics of cabin furnishings to ensure Air Traveller’s Comfort. Airplane Seating Market is gaining a huge traction worldwide owing to the increased Air Travel rate. Recently, most of the Airline companies are seen making huge investments in modifying cabin interior and seating arrangements. Some of them are offering more comfortable luxurious lie-flat business class seating while some are adding extra row of economy seating; at the same time some are introducing Recaro Aircraft Seating.

Accreditation the rising investment activities transpiring in the Airline Industry lately; the Market Research Future promptly published a thorough study report giving out the complete market prognosis till 2023. According to which, The Aircraft Seating Market is projected to grow at the rapid pace demonstrating an aggrandized expansion by registering ~ 13% of a CAGR during 2016-2023.

Key Players

B/E Aerospace, Inc. (U.S.),

Zodiac Aerospace (France),

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Aviointeriors S.p.A. (Italy),

Acro Aircraft Seating (U.K.),

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. (U.K.),

Haeco Americas (U.S.),

Geven S.P.A(Italy), Sogerma S.A. (France) and ZIM Flugsitz GmbH (Germany).

Regional Analysis

The aircraft seating market, with the highest rate of the commercial aircraft cabin interior market, is forecast to undergo high growth rate in the markets of Saudi Arabia, North America, and Europe. The reason behind this may be the increased popularity of business and ultra-luxury segments of air transport. The seats used in the most luxurious segments can cost over USD 460,000. Hence, this is a high-value segment and will drastically contribute in the growth of the aircraft seating market.

The commercial aircraft seating market in the Americas is expected to grow with the rising number of aircraft in service, and hence the use of the aircraft seat for new aircraft as well as the retrofit purposes. In 2013 there was an aircraft fleet of 8,050, in service, in the region; 6,550 of which was in North America, and the remaining 1,420 aircraft were in Latin America. The region is expected to see a demand for a new fleet of 11000 over the next two decades.

Americas is the major markets in terms of global aircraft retrofit and MRO market. In 2014, the Americas accounted for 35.18 percent (North America: 30.68 percent, S. America: 4.51 percent) of the global aircraft MRO market.

Owing to the increased sale of commercial jets, Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to have the fastest growth rate. India and China can be among the biggest contributors of the aircraft seating market by 2023. North America, however, would remain the largest market, globally.

Some major driving factors for the global aircraft seating market include the provision of proper safety and security in aircraft and the mandatory government regulations. Moreover, rise in manufacture of aircraft across the globe, growth percentage in the aviation sector, high disposable income of consumers, and a gradual rise in investments in flight seats by manufacturing companies are also expected to add to the growth of the flight seat market, globally. Also, increased tapping of aircraft seat manufacturers in the emerging regions such as the Middle East, Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa, growth in trade and tourism, across the globe, are other significant reasons for the rise of growth of this market.

Intended Audience