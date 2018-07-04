TRR Network Private Limited announces winners of the Better India Education Awards, 2018 in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 04, 2018 – On Saturday, June 30, 2018 the Better India Education Awards, 2018 were held at The Park, New Delhi amidst the elites of the education sector. The Better India Education Awards, 2018 were organized by India’s leading research and ratings agency, TRR Network Private Limited to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning. The endeavor was to recognize and reward excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector in a spectacular style.
This year, these prestigious awards were presented to 40 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Today Research and Ratings Network, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.
The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.
The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Harish Rawat – Former Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Shri Chetan Sharma – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi – Politician & National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, and Shri Vasant Kumar – Advisor, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India.
These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education, and thereby continuously working towards making of a better India.
A comprehensive list of winners of the Better India Education Awards, 2018:
Pratibha Public School – Best CBSE School in Chhattisgarh
Sanjay Ghodawat Polytechnic – Best Upcoming Polytechnic College in Maharashtra
Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura – Best CBSE School in Delhi & NCR
Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar – Best Degree College in Srinagar
Venus Public School – Best CBSE School in Gwalior
Shram Sadhana Bombay Trusts’ College of Engineering and Technology – Best Multi-Disciplinary Engineering College in Maharashtra
BLM Institute of Technology & Management Science – Best Upcoming Engineering College in Rajasthan
Shri Ram Institute of Technology – Best Engineering College in Madhya Pradesh
Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar – Best Educationist of the Year, 2018
Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS) – Best Professional Degree College in Delhi & NCR
New Era College of Science and Technology – Best Diploma Engineering College in Ghaziabad
Mehr Chand Polytechnic College – Best Polytechnic College in Punjab
Bhargava College of Engineering & Technology – Best Upcoming Engineering College in Jammu & Kashmir
Chanderprabhu Jain College of Higher Studies & School of Law – Best Institute in Delhi & NCR for Management and Legal Studies
Budge Budge Institute of Technology – Best Upcoming Engineering College in Kolkata
Meenakshi World School – Best International School in Gurgaon
MIT-ADT University, Pune – Best Private University of the Year
Swami Sant Dass Public School – Best CBSE School in Jalandhar
Nav Chetna College of Teacher’s Education – Most Promising B.Ed. College in Dehradun
Vashistt Public School – Best Emerging CBSE School in Himachal Pradesh
Fortune Institute of International Business – Best Business School in North India
ISBM University – Best Emerging Private University in India
Flair Mania Bartending Academy – Best Bartending Institute in India
Butler Polytechnic – Best Polytechnic College in Gujarat
D.C. Model Senior Secondary School – Best Senior Secondary School in Punjab
Amar Shaheed Kanchan Singh Autonomous P.G. College, Fatehpur – Best Degree College in Uttar Pradesh
Dr. B.C. Roy Engineering College – Best Emerging Engineering College in India
Tirupati Group of Institutions, Ratia – Best Professional Group of Institutions in Haryana
Long View Public School – Best CBSE School in Nainital
Bunyad The Play School – Best Play School in Rewari
Vardhman Mahavir Public School – Best State Board School in Mandi
SHEDS College of Hospitality Management – Best Emerging Hotel Management College in Himachal Pradesh
Lakshmi Narain College of Pharmacy – Best Pharmacy College in Madhya Pradesh
VIBGYOR High, Vadodara – Best CBSE School in Gujarat
BFIT Group of Institutions, Dehradun – Best Life Sciences, Allied Sciences, Applied Sciences, Agricultural Sciences & Medical Sciences College in India
Harmon Educational Books – Most Innovative Publication House in Primary Education
Indo Kids International – Best Pre-School in Kolkata
The event concluded with a vote of thanks to all the present dignitaries, group photographs and press interviews of all the awardees and a sumptuous lunch where all the guests interacted with each other and shared good times and memories together.
