The Advantages And Development Of ERW Steeel Pipe

Straight seam high-frequency erw steel pipe has been continuously improved due to advances in technology for more than ten years, so that its application range has been rapidly expanded. Its main advantages are:

a. It does not add any chemical components during the welding process, and its welding quality depends mainly on the quality of the base metal. In recent years, due to the continuous improvement of the quality of hot rolled coils, the quality of the welds has been improved in the pipe making process. Even if the quality of the welds is slightly insufficient, the quality of the entire steel pipe will not be affected.

b. In recent years, due to the advancement of automation technology, the main parameters of resistance welding can be optimized by computer control, so that the welding quality is greatly improved.

c. Has a small residual stress and a high strength.

d. High geometric accuracy, easy to install on site, butt welds and anti-corrosion construction.

e. Short weld bead, which means improved reliability.

f. It has a price advantage, and its price is much lower than that of straight seam double-sided submerged arc welded steel pipe. However, due to the lack of weld quality in straight seam high-frequency electric resistance welded steel pipes, external anti-corrosion treatment is required.

In recent years, straight seam high-frequency electric resistance welded steel pipes have developed rapidly in China, and can produce DN400 steel pipes.