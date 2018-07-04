Musconv Helps Transfer Music Playlists From Spotify To Amazon Music Streaming Platform

London, United Kingdom (July 04, 2018) – Spotify Music is a famous music streaming platform that is used by millions of people worldwide. Amazon Music is another popular platform that lets people stream music and also to buy the songs of their choice for a small fee. Those who wish to transfer their playlist from Spotify to Amazon Music can do so easily with the help of MusConv, an online software program available for purchase at MusConv.com.

Users only need to choose their music source on Spotify, pick the playlist and finally choose the destination of their choice – Amazon Music – to migrate the playlist. Right after they click on ‘Transfer’, users can begin to shift their music.

It is possible to get MusConv in 3 different subscriptions – Basic, Professional and Ultimate. With Basic, users can get unlimited number of songs and playlists in each session as well as exporting their playlists in CSV format along with the chance to get free updates for 2 years. With Professional subscription, users get unlimited songs and playlists per session, batch importing of playlists, CSV export and free updates for 3 years. Ultimate is advancement over Professional subscription, as it also offers Apple Music and Priority support, free updates for lifetime and duplicate tracks deletion from playlists.

About MusConv:

MusConv is an assistive software program that lets users migrate playlists easily across various music streaming platforms.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://musconv.com/Spotify-Playlist-To-Amazon-Music

Media Contact:

MusConv

35 Ivor place, Lower Ground, London NW1 6EA, United Kingdom

Email: contact@MusConv.com.

###