Global Graphene Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Graphene Market is a 2-dimensional crystalline allotrope of carbon that is densely packed in a honeycomb pattern. It is the thinnest material, with exceptionally strong – 200 times stronger than steel. Graphene has a good thermal, optical, and mechanical property, with a thermal conductivity of 3000-5000 W m-1 K-1 at room temperature. Graphene has applications in various industries such as batteries, sensors, semi-conductors, electronics, displays, medicine, and others.

Increasing adoption of graphene in the energy sector and various applications of graphene in automobiles and electronics industry are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global graphene market. Moreover, the multifunctional properties of graphene has led to its introduction in various industries such as adhesives and sports, and increased government funding for R&D sector of graphene industry are contributing towards the growth of the graphene market. High cost of graphene production and use of toxic chemicals for conventional manufacturing of graphene are some factors restraining the manufacturing of graphene. However, the introduction of advanced technology such as such as graphene-based nanomaterials for water filtration is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The graphene market can be segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into graphene oxide (GO), mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, few layer graphene (FLG), graphene nano platelets (GNP), and others (D graphene foams, pristine graphene). Based on end users, the market is diversified into biomedical & life sciences, electronics, defense, 3D printing, automotive, aerospace, energy, paints & coatings, and other (adhesive, sports, and water filtrations). Among types, the graphene nano platelets segment holds a major share in the graphene market. This is due to its wide applications in various industries, including coatings, sensors, capacitors, and electrodes in batteries.

Browse full report at: Global Graphene Market Research

The global graphene market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global graphene market. This is mainly owing to rapid growth of automobile and electronics sector in the region. Moreover, the growing energy sector has proven the major driver in the growth of the graphene market in North America. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit a fastest growth in the global graphene market over the forecast period. The reserves for graphene in the region, especially in China, is one of the major factors contributing towards the market growth of graphene in Asia Pacific.

Related Reports: Advance materials Industry Research

Some of the key vendors of the graphene market are Cealtech, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa plus S.P.A, Elcora Advanced Materials, Grafoid Inc., and Graphene 3D Lab Inc., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in April 2018, Directa Plus, a producer and supplier of graphene-based products, announced its partnership with its existing global accessories customer. The agreement will enable the company to produce graphene-based advanced accessories having advanced mechanical properties.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. REGULATIONS

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL GRAPHENE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.2. GLOBAL GRAPHENE MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS

TOC Continued…