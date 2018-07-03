Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Upraise its Production and Strategy by 2023

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2018 to 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing market in the predicted period with rising healthcare sector as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Get Free Access to Sample Report @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE098
Oracle Corporation (U.S), McKesson Corporation (U.S), SAP AG Group (UK), Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) (U.S), Advocate Health Care (U.S), Infor (U.S), TECSYS (Canada) are some of the key players in Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market acquisitions, collaboration and new product development are their key business strategy to capture the highest market share.
Drivers
Growing Cloud-Based market.
Government involvement in investments, funding, and partnership
Increasing demand for quality inventory management system
Restraints
The high cost of maintenance
The long duration required for implementation of the system
Opportunity
Emerging healthcare IT industry and healthcare awareness
Growing mobile-based system solutions
Challenges
Healthcare Cost reduction
By basis of delivery mode, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, on-premise among these on-premise segment hold the highest market in 2017 with cloud-based segment expected to grow with highest CAGR in coming years. On the other hand, Software segment for Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market holds accounts for largest share because of growing investments in the healthcare industry.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Healthcare IT Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End-use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.
By Components
Software
Supplier Management Software
Transportation Software
Procurement Software
Others
Hardware
System
Barcode
RFID
Others
By Delivery Mode
Cloud-based
Web-based
On-premise
By End Users
Healthcare Providers
Manufacturers
Distributors
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
1. Oracle Corporation (U.S)
2. McKesson Corporation (U.S)
3. SAP AG Group (UK)
4. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) (U.S)
5. Advocate Health Care (U.S)
6. Infor (U.S)
7. Tecsys (Canada)
8. Geisinger Health System (U.S)
9. JDA Software Group (U.S)
10. Jump Technologies (U.S)
Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2018 to 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing market in the predicted period with rising healthcare sector as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Oracle Corporation (U.S), McKesson Corporation (U.S), SAP AG Group (UK), Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) (U.S), Advocate Health Care (U.S), Infor (U.S), TECSYS (Canada) are some of the key players in Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market acquisitions, collaboration and new product development are their key business strategy to capture the highest market share.
Drivers
Growing Cloud-Based market.
Government involvement in investments, funding, and partnership
Increasing demand for quality inventory management system
Restraints
The high cost of maintenance
The long duration required for implementation of the system
Opportunity
Emerging healthcare IT industry and healthcare awareness
Growing mobile-based system solutions
Challenges
Healthcare Cost reduction
By basis of delivery mode, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, on-premise among these on-premise segment hold the highest market in 2017 with cloud-based segment expected to grow with highest CAGR in coming years. On the other hand, Software segment for Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market holds accounts for largest share because of growing investments in the healthcare industry.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Healthcare IT Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End-use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.
By Components
Software
Supplier Management Software
Transportation Software
Procurement Software
Others
Hardware
System
Barcode
RFID
Others
By Delivery Mode
Cloud-based
Web-based
On-premise
By End Users
Healthcare Providers
Manufacturers
Distributors
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
1. Oracle Corporation (U.S)
2. McKesson Corporation (U.S)
3. SAP AG Group (UK)
4. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) (U.S)
5. Advocate Health Care (U.S)
6. Infor (U.S)
7. Tecsys (Canada)
8. Geisinger Health System (U.S)
9. JDA Software Group (U.S)
10. Jump Technologies (U.S)
Read Report Overview with Full TOC @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/99/28/Healthcare-Supply-Chain-Management-Market