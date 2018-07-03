Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size to reach $16.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, published by KBV research, the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market size is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 35.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global BFSI Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 32 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Retail & Ecommerce Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Automotive Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market
The Automatic Speech Recognition market holds the largest market share in Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Text to Speech market would garner market size of $5,645.4 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Oracle Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Inbenta Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size Segmentation
By Technology
Text to Speech
Automatic Speech Recognition
By Vertical
BFSI
Retail & Ecommerce
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
US Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Canada Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Mexico Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Rest of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Germany Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
UK Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
France Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Russia Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Spain Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Italy Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Rest of Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
China Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Japan Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
India Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
South Korea Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Singapore Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Malaysia Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
LAMEA Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Brazil Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Argentina Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
UAE Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Saudi Arabia Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
South Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Nigeria Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Rest of LAMEA Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market
Companies Profiled
Oracle Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Inbenta Technologies
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Apple, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Google, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
