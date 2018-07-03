Effective Business Communication-Haloocom

Mobility in communication is the key ingredient in Haloocom’s wide range of business communication products. Haloocom today announced the launch of its FOUR new range of business communication offering in India; Qatar

1 Haloo Xchange: End to End Business Communication system with UCaaS

2 Haloo Business: Mobility in Communication

3 Haloo Connect: Contact Centre management application

4 Haloo Optimizer: AI; Machine learning driven application

“Haloocom team brings in the expertise of developing; servicing 5000+ telecom projects around the globe; we do understand the need for an effective business communication system that is highly mobile in nature. Haloocom guarantees to bring down the telecom expense of an organization up to 75% ; Increase the productivity up to 3X – Said Mr. Levis Wilson – Founder; CEO Haloocom is clearly a channel obsessive brand, that has tailor made various channel partnership programs that strengthens the business model of a distributor, reseller; channel partner.

#410, 6th Main, 1st Cross, Sadanand Nagar

Behind RMZ infinity, Bangalore-560038

​info@haloocom.com